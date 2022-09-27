Heading 3
Aditi-Rashmika: Divas in Sharara
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna nails desi glam in a blue sharara and tied her hair into a ponytail and subtle makeup. She accessorised it with a huge ring and blue statement earrings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya dressed up in a stunning sharara with a strappy bralette and matching cape. She chose minimalist earrings and went for dewy base makeup
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur defined elegance in a sheer white kurta and sharara set that looked stunning. Statement jewellery, dewy makeup and bindi made the look perfect
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal picked Arpita Mehta sharara suit accessorised with a pair of chandbalis, and completed her look with minimal makeup and open soft hair curls
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh chose to visit bling town in a sequined sharara suit and accessorised her look for the day with contrasting pink earrings, loose tresses and bold makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia in phulkari work sharara outfit by Sukriti and Aakriti with a bohemian and modern spin is perfect for a sangeet, Diwali or any wedding occasion that you are looking forward to
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha wore a sunny yellow sharara complete with embellished floral embroidery and a jacket and she accessorized with cowrie shell necklace, red nails, minimal jewellery and a neutral makeup look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari's killer looks in pink sharara is fashion goals this Navratri. Accessorising her look with metallic brown jhumkis accented with white beads and a tiny bindi to seal the ethnic deal
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara is dressed in a breathtaking yellow embroidered sharara with a long cape. She accessorised her look with minimal jewels and subtle makeup
