Nov 16, 2021
Aditya Roy Kapur’s career timeline
Author:Akshat Sundrani
Aditya Roy Kapur began his career as a VJ on Channel V India. He hosted the extremely famous 'India's hottest' show and did a show called Pakao for Channel V(source- Aditya roy Kapur Instagram)
Initial stage
Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut in the 2009 film London Dreams as a supporting actor
Debut(source- IMDb)
n 2010, he featured in the flicks Action Replayy and Guzaarish as a supporting actor, but he did not receive much recognition.
Post-debut(source- IMDb)
His big break came in 2013 with the film Aashiqui 2, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor. It was a box office success, catapulting him to stardom
Break-through(source- IMDb)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
In the same year, he played Avinash Arora in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time(source- IMDb)
He won the Big Star Entertainment Awards for Best Actor in a Romantic Role for Aashiqui 2 and the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Awards(source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)
In 2014, he co-starred in Habib Faisal's ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ with Parineeti Chopra, but the film failed to impress audiences
Daawat-e-Ishq(source- IMDb)
Following that, he appeared in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film Fitoor with Katrina Kaif. The film failed to do well at the box office
Fitoor(source- IMDb)
The Aashiqui 2 actor also starred in the films Dear Zindagi and Welcome To New York in cameo roles
Cameos(source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)
In 2017, he again co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor in the Shaad Ali-directed film Ok Jaanu; however, the film tanked at the box office
Ok Jaanu(source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)
In 2020, the charming actor starred in the film Malang and it turned out to be a commercial success
Malang(source- IMDb)
He was last seen in Anurag Basu's film Ludo, which was a major hit and received rave reviews from the public
Ludo(source- IMDb)
The actor will next be featured in the film Om: The Battle Within
Upcoming flicks(source- IMDb)
