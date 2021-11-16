Nov 16, 2021

Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur’s career timeline

Author:Akshat Sundrani 

Aditya Roy Kapur began his career as a VJ on Channel V India. He hosted the extremely famous 'India's hottest' show and did a show called Pakao for Channel V

(source- Aditya roy Kapur Instagram)

Initial stage

Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut in the 2009 film London Dreams as a supporting actor

Debut

(source- IMDb)

n 2010, he featured in the flicks Action Replayy and Guzaarish as a supporting actor, but he did not receive much recognition.

Post-debut

(source- IMDb)

His big break came in 2013 with the film Aashiqui 2, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor. It was a box office success, catapulting him to stardom

Break-through

(source- IMDb)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In the same year, he played Avinash Arora in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time

(source- IMDb)

He won the Big Star Entertainment Awards for Best Actor in a Romantic Role for Aashiqui 2 and the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Awards

(source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

In 2014, he co-starred in Habib Faisal's ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ with Parineeti Chopra, but the film failed to impress audiences

Daawat-e-Ishq

(source- IMDb)

Following that, he appeared in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film Fitoor with Katrina Kaif. The film failed to do well at the box office

Fitoor

(source- IMDb)

The Aashiqui 2 actor also starred in the films Dear Zindagi and Welcome To New York in cameo roles

Cameos

(source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

In 2017, he again co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor in the Shaad Ali-directed film Ok Jaanu; however, the film tanked at the box office

Ok Jaanu

(source- Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

In 2020, the charming actor starred in the film Malang and it turned out to be a commercial success

Malang

(source- IMDb)

He was last seen in Anurag Basu's film Ludo, which was a major hit and received rave reviews from the public

Ludo

(source- IMDb)

The actor will next be featured in the film Om: The Battle Within

Upcoming flicks

(source- IMDb)

