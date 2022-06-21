Heading 3

Aditya Roy Kapur’s style diaries

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya wore a comfy white t-shirt which he had paired with grey shorts and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. A perfect look to beat the heat in summer

Beat the heat

Image: Pinkvilla

He was seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and jeans and completed the look with a grey coloured beanie. Aditya also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Masked up in a beanie

Image: Pinkvilla

The Kalank actor exuded charm in casuals as he wore a brown coloured t-shirt with denims and black sneakers. He completed his look with a cap

Airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya opted for a comfy black-coloured Sandoz and paired it with denims as he stepped out in the city

Comfy in Sandoz

Image: Pinkvilla

The Malang star wore a green jacket to contrast it with his royal blue coloured shirt and denims

Colour contrast

Image: Pinkvilla

He looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with dark grey coloured jeans. Aditya completed his casual look with a cap

White is his colour

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya proves that simplicity is the best policy as he wore a maroon-coloured t-shirt with brown trousers and completed the look with slippers

Simple yet stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

He opted for a blue-coloured tie-dye style t-shirt which he had paired with denims

Love for blue

Aditya made a statement in a yellow and black coloured check shirt which he wore with a white t-shirt and jeans

Stylish in check shirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

He made us swoon as he flaunted his bearded look. Aditya was seen wearing a blue shirt and had the sleeves folded till the elbow and wore it with denims and kolhapuri chappal

Style is about comfort

