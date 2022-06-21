Heading 3
Aditya Roy Kapur’s style diaries
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya wore a comfy white t-shirt which he had paired with grey shorts and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. A perfect look to beat the heat in summer
Beat the heat
Image: Pinkvilla
He was seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and jeans and completed the look with a grey coloured beanie. Aditya also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic
Masked up in a beanie
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kalank actor exuded charm in casuals as he wore a brown coloured t-shirt with denims and black sneakers. He completed his look with a cap
Airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya opted for a comfy black-coloured Sandoz and paired it with denims as he stepped out in the city
Comfy in Sandoz
Image: Pinkvilla
The Malang star wore a green jacket to contrast it with his royal blue coloured shirt and denims
Colour contrast
Image: Pinkvilla
He looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with dark grey coloured jeans. Aditya completed his casual look with a cap
White is his colour
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya proves that simplicity is the best policy as he wore a maroon-coloured t-shirt with brown trousers and completed the look with slippers
Simple yet stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
He opted for a blue-coloured tie-dye style t-shirt which he had paired with denims
Love for blue
Aditya made a statement in a yellow and black coloured check shirt which he wore with a white t-shirt and jeans
Stylish in check shirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
He made us swoon as he flaunted his bearded look. Aditya was seen wearing a blue shirt and had the sleeves folded till the elbow and wore it with denims and kolhapuri chappal
Style is about comfort
