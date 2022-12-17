DEC 17, 2022
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Despite coming from a filmy background Adivi Sesh has had his share of struggles in the industry. Today, let us take a closer look at his career trajectory
Adivi Sesh the rising star
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
His 2022 biopic Major turned out to be the biggest success of his career to date, making him a PAN India star
'Major' success
Image: IMDb
Adivi Sesh's association with the camera started very early. He debuted as a child artist in the 2002 drama Sontham in a guest appearance
Acting debut
Image: IMDb
He later stepped into direction and writing simultaneously with the 2010 film Karma
Directorial debut
Image: IMDb
Adivi Sesh went on to appear in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Panjaa starring Pawan Kalyan. He played Munna in the film and was highly appreciated for his role
The journey continues
Image: IMDb
The actor first got a taste of failure with his 2013 directorial Kiss. The film remains his only box office disaster to date
A taste of failure
Image: IMDb
He then returned to doing lead roles with movies like Ladies & Gentlemen and Dongaata in 2015
Going mainstream
Image: IMDb
In 2016, Adivi Sesh was put on the map with the mystery thriller Kshanam. He garnered a lot of attention with the movie, and has never looked back since
Making a mark
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
After learning all this, it would be fair to say that the Major star knows how to go after his dreams even when all is not in his favor
Persistence is the key
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Adivi Sesh revealed that after Major he was offered several B-town projects. However, did refused the offers as he was preoccupied with other commitments.
Expanding the horizons
