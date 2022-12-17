Heading 3

Adivi Sesh's
road to success

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 17, 2022

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Despite coming from a filmy background Adivi Sesh has had his share of struggles in the industry. Today, let us take a closer look at his career trajectory

Adivi Sesh the rising star

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

His 2022 biopic Major turned out to be the biggest success of his career to date, making him a PAN India star

'Major' success

Image: IMDb

Adivi Sesh's association with the camera started very early. He debuted as a child artist in the 2002 drama Sontham in a guest appearance

Acting debut

Image: IMDb

He later stepped into direction and writing simultaneously with the 2010 film Karma

Directorial debut

Image: IMDb

Adivi Sesh went on to appear in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Panjaa starring Pawan Kalyan. He played Munna in the film and was highly appreciated for his role

The journey continues 

Image: IMDb

The actor first got a taste of failure with his 2013 directorial Kiss. The film remains his only box office disaster  to date

A taste of failure

Image: IMDb

He then returned to doing lead roles with movies like Ladies & Gentlemen and Dongaata in 2015

Going mainstream 

Image: IMDb

In 2016, Adivi Sesh was put on the map with the mystery thriller Kshanam. He garnered a lot of attention with the movie, and has never looked back since

Making a mark 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

After learning all this, it would be fair to say that the Major star knows how to go after his dreams even when all is not in his favor

Persistence is the key

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Adivi Sesh revealed that after Major he was offered several B-town projects. However, did refused the offers as he was preoccupied with other commitments.

Expanding the horizons

