may 01, 2024

Entertainment

ADOR vs HYBE- 10 accusations made

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- Min Hee Jin’s Instagram

Min Hee Jin accused of using Shaman

Prior to the conference Min Hee Jin was accused by HYBE of using a Shaman for management decisions. She later admitted to using Shaman for BTS and NewJeans activities

Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of copying NewJeans and pointed fingers at HYBE, stressing the significance of diversity and originality in K-pop

Image Credits- HYBE

Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of copying NewJeans

Min Hee Jin allegedly received advice from her shaman, Ji Yeong nim 0814, suggesting that it would benefit her and ADOR if BTS enlisted in the military

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Min Hee Jin feeling at ease when BTS in military

The ADOR CEO refuted HYBE's claim that she intended to seize all management rights

Image Credits- HYBE

Min Hee Jin refutes taking over HYBE

Min Hee Jin expressed frustration over LE SSERAFIM's debuting first despite NewJeans being promised as HYBE's first girl group

Image Credits- Source Music

Min Hee Jin was upset on LE SSERAFIM’s debut

CEO Min Hee Jin unveiled a damning Kakaotalk conversation with HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, where he asked if she could 'stomp' on aespa

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Bang Si Hyuk stomping over aespa

Min Hee Jin claimed that she received backing from NewJeans' members and their families, with parents urging her to speak out about her side

NewJeans members support

Image Credits- ADOR

She initially accused HYBE's founder, Bang Si Hyuk, of "copying" her ideas for BTS but later clarified that she never made the claim that "BTS copied" her

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Min Hee Jin copied for BTS

According to her at first, HYBE resisted Min Hee Jin and New Jeans leaving Source Music, but eventually, they reached a deal, and she brought NewJeans over to debut under ADOR

HYBE denying NewJeans to leave Source Music

Image Credits- ADOR

Min Hee Jin claimed that the HYBE CEO hindered her efforts to promote NewJeans to "confuse the public" for the benefit of their upcoming group, LE SSERAFIM

HYBE stopped NewJeans promotions 

Image Credits- Getty Images

