ADOR vs HYBE- 10 accusations made
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits- Min Hee Jin’s Instagram
Min Hee Jin accused of using Shaman
Prior to the conference Min Hee Jin was accused by HYBE of using a Shaman for management decisions. She later admitted to using Shaman for BTS and NewJeans activities
Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of copying NewJeans and pointed fingers at HYBE, stressing the significance of diversity and originality in K-pop
Image Credits- HYBE
Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of copying NewJeans
Min Hee Jin allegedly received advice from her shaman, Ji Yeong nim 0814, suggesting that it would benefit her and ADOR if BTS enlisted in the military
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Min Hee Jin feeling at ease when BTS in military
The ADOR CEO refuted HYBE's claim that she intended to seize all management rights
Image Credits- HYBE
Min Hee Jin refutes taking over HYBE
Min Hee Jin expressed frustration over LE SSERAFIM's debuting first despite NewJeans being promised as HYBE's first girl group
Image Credits- Source Music
Min Hee Jin was upset on LE SSERAFIM’s debut
CEO Min Hee Jin unveiled a damning Kakaotalk conversation with HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, where he asked if she could 'stomp' on aespa
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Bang Si Hyuk stomping over aespa
Min Hee Jin claimed that she received backing from NewJeans' members and their families, with parents urging her to speak out about her side
NewJeans members support
Image Credits- ADOR
She initially accused HYBE's founder, Bang Si Hyuk, of "copying" her ideas for BTS but later clarified that she never made the claim that "BTS copied" her
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Min Hee Jin copied for BTS
According to her at first, HYBE resisted Min Hee Jin and New Jeans leaving Source Music, but eventually, they reached a deal, and she brought NewJeans over to debut under ADOR
HYBE denying NewJeans to leave Source Music
Image Credits- ADOR
Click Here
Min Hee Jin claimed that the HYBE CEO hindered her efforts to promote NewJeans to "confuse the public" for the benefit of their upcoming group, LE SSERAFIM
HYBE stopped NewJeans promotions
Image Credits- Getty Images