Jungkook's genuine and affectionate nature captures the hearts of fans worldwide with adorable moments.
Golden Maknae
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook often goes live on the Weverse platform to talk to his fans and spends precious time with them
Adorable Moments
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook’s lives often consist of him talking about himself, the band, his pets and singing along to his favorite songs. Let’s check out a few cute moments that won over ARMY's hearts
Regular Lives
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Recently, Jungkook fell asleep on one of his infamous lives which gathered around 6 million views from fans all over the world
Slept On Live
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook won over his desi ARMYs' heart when he swayed along to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu and congratulated the team on its success
Naatu Naatu Craze
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Aegyo refers to cute and playful behavior in Korean culture, and Jungkook has shown his aegyo on various occasions with his playful banter with Agency representatives during his live sessions
Jungkook’s Aegyo
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook's adorable moments extend to his interactions with his fellow BTS members. Whether it's teasing them, sharing hugs, or showing his affection, his camaraderie and playful nature make for heartwarming moments
With The Band Members
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook's admiration for his musical role models, such as Justin Bieber and G-Dragon, has been well-documented. His excitement and genuine fanboy moments when meeting or talking about them are undeniably adorable
Adoration of Role Models
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook's love for food is well-known among fans. Whether it's indulging in his favorite dishes or playfully expressing his excitement for mealtime, his genuine enjoyment of food is both endearing and relatable
Love For Food
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
We hope to see more adorable moments as Jungkook's growth as an artist and individual is heartwarming alongside witnessing his journey to confidence and talent
Jungkook’s Moments
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC