Adorable Moments Of BTS’ Jungkook

Sugandha Sriavstava

june 22, 2023

Entertainment

Jungkook's genuine and affectionate nature captures the hearts of fans worldwide with adorable moments.

Golden Maknae

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook often goes live on the Weverse platform to talk to his fans and spends precious time with them

Adorable Moments

Jungkook’s lives often consist of him talking about himself, the band, his pets and singing along to his favorite songs. Let’s check out a few cute moments that won over ARMY's hearts

Regular Lives

Recently, Jungkook fell asleep on one of his infamous lives which gathered around 6 million views from fans all over the world

Slept On Live

Jungkook won over his desi ARMYs' heart when he swayed along to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu and congratulated the team on its success

Naatu Naatu Craze

Aegyo refers to cute and playful behavior in Korean culture, and Jungkook has shown his aegyo on various occasions with his playful banter with Agency representatives during his live sessions 

Jungkook’s Aegyo

Jungkook's adorable moments extend to his interactions with his fellow BTS members. Whether it's teasing them, sharing hugs, or showing his affection, his camaraderie and playful nature make for heartwarming moments

With The Band Members

Jungkook's admiration for his musical role models, such as Justin Bieber and G-Dragon, has been well-documented. His excitement and genuine fanboy moments when meeting or talking about them are undeniably adorable

Adoration of Role Models

Jungkook's love for food is well-known among fans. Whether it's indulging in his favorite dishes or playfully expressing his excitement for mealtime, his genuine enjoyment of food is both endearing and relatable

Love For Food

We hope to see more adorable moments as Jungkook's growth as an artist and individual is heartwarming alongside witnessing his journey to confidence and talent

Jungkook’s Moments

