Adventure junkies of Bollywood

Kunal Kemmu is synonymous with adventure and unquestionably tops the list of adventure junkies. The actor is an avid biker and traveller. His adventures inspire a lot of others to travel
Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
The Khiladi of Bollywood embarks on adventures, time and again. The actor went on a man versus wild survival journey and was featured in the Discovery Channel show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, in 2020
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
John Abraham is an avid biker with a large collection of high-end sports bikes in his garage. The actor frequently goes for a spin on his beast bikes
Image: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham
Sara's love for travel and adventure is evident by her social media.The actress frequently takes quick getaways. Here, she is seen enjoying a spectacular dive in the middle of the sea
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The Dhadak actor frequently goes on adventurous vacations. He is seen here climbing a mountain and channelling his inner Mowgli
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Ishaan Khatter
Milind Soman and his adventures both leave people in awe, time and again. The actor and model often sets records with his thrilling adventures
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Milind Soman
Farhan has a love for thrills, as he frequently confesses. The actor is also very passionate about cycling, and he has formed a group with his buddies called "Cycos"
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
The Tadap actor, Ahan Shetty, is an adventure maniac who goes on various thrilling adventures. He is seen here doing an exhilarating skydive
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Ahan Shetty
