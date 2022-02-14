 Entertainment

Adventure junkies of Bollywood

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu is synonymous with adventure and unquestionably tops the list of adventure junkies. The actor is an avid biker and traveller. His adventures inspire a lot of others to travel

Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

The Khiladi of Bollywood embarks on adventures, time and again. The actor went on a man versus wild survival journey and was featured in the Discovery Channel show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, in 2020

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

John Abraham is an avid biker with a large collection of high-end sports bikes in his garage. The actor frequently goes for a spin on his beast bikes

Image: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham

Sara's love for travel and adventure is evident by her social media.The actress frequently takes quick getaways. Here, she is seen enjoying a spectacular dive in the middle of the sea

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The Dhadak actor frequently goes on adventurous vacations. He is seen here climbing a mountain and channelling his inner Mowgli

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Ishaan Khatter

Milind Soman and his adventures both leave people in awe, time and again. The actor and model often sets records with his thrilling adventures

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Milind Soman

Farhan has a love for thrills, as he frequently confesses. The actor is also very passionate about cycling, and he has formed a group with his buddies called "Cycos"

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

The Tadap actor, Ahan Shetty, is an adventure maniac who goes on various thrilling adventures. He is seen here doing an exhilarating skydive

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Ahan Shetty

