Heading 3

Hrishita Das

june 09, 2024

Entertainment

aespa’s 10 Armageddon songs ranked

The title track of the album definitely takes the crown as the best song of the album and it entirely captures the group’s extravagant concept

Image: SM Entertainment

Armageddon: 

With its tropical vibes and catchy chorus, "Bahama" stands out as a refreshing and fun track perfect for summer playlists.

Image: SM Entertainment

Bahama: 

Supernova dazzles with its stellar production and explosive energy, making it an instant favorite for fans of high-octane pop.

Supernova: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Dark and seductive, Licorice features a hypnotic beat and sultry lyrics that create an alluring atmosphere.

Licorice:

Image: SM Entertainment

This laid-back track offers a conversational feel with its smooth rhythm and relatable lyrics, perfect for a relaxed listen.

Long Chat:

Image: SM Entertainment

The mesmerizing track will instantly make one feel at ease with its soothing tunes and the added harmonization makes it impossible to not sing along

Prologue: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Empowering and upbeat, Live My Life encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and live boldly.

Live My Life: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Mine combines a captivating melody with heartfelt lyrics, creating a deeply personal and emotional listening experience

Mine: 

Image: SM Entertainment

True to its name, Melody features enchanting harmonies and a memorable chorus that stays with you long after the song ends

Melody: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Last but not the list, Set the Tone establishes a strong stance with its assertive lyrics and commanding beats, leaving a lasting impression

Set the Tone: 

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here