aespa’s 10 Armageddon songs ranked
The title track of the album definitely takes the crown as the best song of the album and it entirely captures the group’s extravagant concept
Image: SM Entertainment
Armageddon:
With its tropical vibes and catchy chorus, "Bahama" stands out as a refreshing and fun track perfect for summer playlists.
Image: SM Entertainment
Bahama:
Supernova dazzles with its stellar production and explosive energy, making it an instant favorite for fans of high-octane pop.
Supernova:
Image: SM Entertainment
Dark and seductive, Licorice features a hypnotic beat and sultry lyrics that create an alluring atmosphere.
Licorice:
Image: SM Entertainment
This laid-back track offers a conversational feel with its smooth rhythm and relatable lyrics, perfect for a relaxed listen.
Long Chat:
Image: SM Entertainment
The mesmerizing track will instantly make one feel at ease with its soothing tunes and the added harmonization makes it impossible to not sing along
Prologue:
Image: SM Entertainment
Empowering and upbeat, Live My Life encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and live boldly.
Live My Life:
Image: SM Entertainment
Mine combines a captivating melody with heartfelt lyrics, creating a deeply personal and emotional listening experience
Mine:
Image: SM Entertainment
True to its name, Melody features enchanting harmonies and a memorable chorus that stays with you long after the song ends
Melody:
Image: SM Entertainment
Last but not the list, Set the Tone establishes a strong stance with its assertive lyrics and commanding beats, leaving a lasting impression
Set the Tone:
Image: SM Entertainment