Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 07, 2023
Aesthetic K-pop hits for your playlist
A soothing masterpiece, BTS's melancholic melodies and heartfelt lyrics shine
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
IU's introspective track offers a gentle exploration of self-discovery
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon
The enchanting vocals of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will transport you to a dreamy, rainy day
Rain by Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
IU's emotional ballad showcases her soulful vocals and poignant storytelling
Dear Name by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
iKON's playful yet sentimental hit is a heartwarming ode to love's simple moments
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
IU's sweet serenade is a lullaby for the heart, perfect for quiet nights
Through the Night by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Suran's velvety voice paired with Crush's smooth verses creates a blissful, laid-back atmosphere
Love Sory by Suran ft. CRUSH
Image: Image: S-TASY
BTS's soothing harmonies and poetic lyrics make Coffee a calming musical escape
Coffee by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An emotive collaboration between
Crush and Taeyeon, this track is
pure auditory comfort
Don't Forget by Crush ft. Taeyeon
Image: Amoeba Culture / SM Entertainment
A stripped-down version of IU's hit, this piano rendition adds depth to an already beautiful song
Palette by IU (Piano version)
Image: EDAM Entertainment
