Aesthetic K-pop songs to check out
IU's Palette is an aesthetic masterpiece blending dreamy vocals and lyrics, symbolizing self-discovery and embracing change
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU - Palette
Red Velvet's Automatic captivates with its lush sound and surreal visuals, creating an aesthetic experience, merging R&B and pop seamlessly
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Automatic
GOT7's You Are offers a serene blend of soothing vocals and atmospheric production, delivering an aesthetically pleasing and emotionally resonant experience
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - You Are
Mamamoo's Starry Night presents an aesthetic journey with stunning visuals, combining ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics against a mesmerizing night backdrop
Mamamoo - Starry Night
Image: RBW
BTS's Spring Day is an aesthetic marvel, portraying the beauty of friendship and loss with poignant lyrics and evocative visuals
BTS - Spring Day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Dreamcatcher's Deja Vu mesmerizes with a dark, aesthetic concept, blending rock and pop elements, creating a visually captivating and emotionally intense experience
LOONA's Butterfly is a visually stunning journey of self-discovery, harmonizing with powerful vocals and intricate choreography, embodying the group's unique aesthetic
LOONA - Butterfly
Image: Blockberry Creative
EXO's Universe is a cosmic ballad with an aesthetic blend of soothing vocals, celestial melodies, and emotional depth, creating a timeless and otherworldly experience
EXO - Universe
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon's Four Seasons combines her emotive vocals with an aesthetic MV, symbolizing the passage of time through changing landscapes and moods
Taeyeon - Four Seasons
Image: SM Entertainment
VIXX's Shangri-La is an aesthetic feast, blending traditional elements with modern sounds, creating a visually enchanting and sonically captivating masterpiece
VIXX - Shangri-La
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment