Pujya Doss

January 15, 2024

Entertainment

Aesthetic K-pop songs to check out

IU's Palette is an aesthetic masterpiece blending dreamy vocals and lyrics, symbolizing self-discovery and embracing change

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

IU - Palette

Red Velvet's Automatic captivates with its lush sound and surreal visuals, creating an aesthetic experience, merging R&B and pop seamlessly

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Automatic

GOT7's You Are offers a serene blend of soothing vocals and atmospheric production, delivering an aesthetically pleasing and emotionally resonant experience

Image:  JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - You Are

Mamamoo's Starry Night presents an aesthetic journey with stunning visuals, combining ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics against a mesmerizing night backdrop

Mamamoo - Starry Night

Image:  RBW

BTS's Spring Day is an aesthetic marvel, portraying the beauty of friendship and loss with poignant lyrics and evocative visuals

BTS - Spring Day

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu

Image:  Dreamcatcher Company

Dreamcatcher's Deja Vu mesmerizes with a dark, aesthetic concept, blending rock and pop elements, creating a visually captivating and emotionally intense experience

LOONA's Butterfly is a visually stunning journey of self-discovery, harmonizing with powerful vocals and intricate choreography, embodying the group's unique aesthetic

LOONA - Butterfly

Image:  Blockberry Creative

EXO's Universe is a cosmic ballad with an aesthetic blend of soothing vocals, celestial melodies, and emotional depth, creating a timeless and otherworldly experience

EXO - Universe

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taeyeon's Four Seasons combines her emotive vocals with an aesthetic MV, symbolizing the passage of time through changing landscapes and moods

Taeyeon - Four Seasons

Image:  SM Entertainment

VIXX's Shangri-La is an aesthetic feast, blending traditional elements with modern sounds, creating a visually enchanting and sonically captivating masterpiece

VIXX - Shangri-La

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment

