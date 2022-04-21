Entertainment

Agastya Nanda’s special family moments

Adorable brother

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Agastya Nanda shares a loving bond with sister Navya Naveli Nanda who often shares cute pictures with him on Instagram

Fantastic four

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Agastya is a darling son of his parents and they love him a lot. Even his sister Navya never misses a chance to shower love on her brother

Agastya is always present for celebrations at the Bachchan house and this one was no different. He got along with the entire fam to celebrate Christmas

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Fam Jam

Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda make for a terrific trio in this gorgeous picture

Terrific trio

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda

They say a family that laughs together, stays together. Well, this picture is proof of that

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Happy family

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Bachchans host a grand Diwali bash every year and Agastya makes it a point to be a part of it every year. This one is a family picture from one of those celebration

Grand Diwali celebration

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Look at baby Agastya finding the comfort of the world in his daddy’s arms. This one is proof that these 4 share a close-knit bond

A cute throwback

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya keeps sharing cute pictures of her posing with her brother and this one is no different. Both of them look stylish

Partners in crime

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya shared this throwback picture of the time when they were kids to wish Agastya on his birthday

Sister’s birthday post

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Look at those smiles on their faces! Nanda siblings pose with their parents at Agastya's graduation ceremony

La familia!

