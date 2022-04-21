Entertainment
Prerna Verma
APR 21, 2022
Agastya Nanda’s special family moments
Adorable brother
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Agastya Nanda shares a loving bond with sister Navya Naveli Nanda who often shares cute pictures with him on Instagram
Fantastic four
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Agastya is a darling son of his parents and they love him a lot. Even his sister Navya never misses a chance to shower love on her brother
Agastya is always present for celebrations at the Bachchan house and this one was no different. He got along with the entire fam to celebrate Christmas
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Fam Jam
Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda make for a terrific trio in this gorgeous picture
Terrific trio
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda
They say a family that laughs together, stays together. Well, this picture is proof of that
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Happy family
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Bachchans host a grand Diwali bash every year and Agastya makes it a point to be a part of it every year. This one is a family picture from one of those celebration
Grand Diwali celebration
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Look at baby Agastya finding the comfort of the world in his daddy’s arms. This one is proof that these 4 share a close-knit bond
A cute throwback
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya keeps sharing cute pictures of her posing with her brother and this one is no different. Both of them look stylish
Partners in crime
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya shared this throwback picture of the time when they were kids to wish Agastya on his birthday
Sister’s birthday post
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Look at those smiles on their faces! Nanda siblings pose with their parents at Agastya's graduation ceremony
La familia!
