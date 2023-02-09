Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 09, 2023

Agent: All about
 Akhil Akkineni's next

The young actor Akhil Akkineni will be in a never seen before avatar in his upcoming drama titled Agent

A never seen before avatar

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

After being delayed multiple times, the much-awaited drama is finally scheduled to hit the silver screens on 28th April 2023

The final release date

Party ready
ft Kajal Aggarwal

The protagonist left everyone awestruck when he underwent a massive transformation for the forthcoming action entertainer

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Massive transformation

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil Akkineni has lost a massive amount of weight and follows a strict fitness regime to maintain those chiseled abs

Fitness regime

He will essay the role of a spy in his next, reportedly inspired by Jason Bourne’s character from the American-German film series Bourne

Image: IMDb

A spy gone rogue

Made under the direction of filmmaker Surender Reddy, superstar Mammootty will be seen playing a powerful character in the movie

Image: IMDb

Mammootty

In addition to this, Sakshi Vaidya will essay the role of Akhil Akkineni's love interest in Agent

Image: Sakshi Vaidya Instagram

The leading lady

The project will share the tale of Colonel Mahadev, the head of NSC, who has been assigned the task of capturing a rogue agent, who is unpredictable

Image: IMDb

The storyline

The venture has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs who are waiting with bated breaths to see Akhil Akkineni in a rugged avatar

Image: IMDb

Massive buzz

