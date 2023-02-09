FEB 09, 2023
Agent: All about
Akhil Akkineni's next
The young actor Akhil Akkineni will be in a never seen before avatar in his upcoming drama titled Agent
A never seen before avatar
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
After being delayed multiple times, the much-awaited drama is finally scheduled to hit the silver screens on 28th April 2023
The final release date
The protagonist left everyone awestruck when he underwent a massive transformation for the forthcoming action entertainer
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Massive transformation
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil Akkineni has lost a massive amount of weight and follows a strict fitness regime to maintain those chiseled abs
Fitness regime
He will essay the role of a spy in his next, reportedly inspired by Jason Bourne’s character from the American-German film series Bourne
Image: IMDb
A spy gone rogue
Made under the direction of filmmaker Surender Reddy, superstar Mammootty will be seen playing a powerful character in the movie
Image: IMDb
Mammootty
In addition to this, Sakshi Vaidya will essay the role of Akhil Akkineni's love interest in Agent
Image: Sakshi Vaidya Instagram
The leading lady
The project will share the tale of Colonel Mahadev, the head of NSC, who has been assigned the task of capturing a rogue agent, who is unpredictable
Image: IMDb
The storyline
The venture has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs who are waiting with bated breaths to see Akhil Akkineni in a rugged avatar
Image: IMDb
Massive buzz
