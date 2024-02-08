Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Ahaan Panday to debut with a YRF film
Chunky Panday's son Ahaan Panday is all set to mark his entry into the Hindi film industry
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ahaan Panday will be debuting with a love story in Bollywood soon
It will be produced by Yashraj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani
Ahaan has been training for his acting debut with Aditya Chopra for a long time. He had also been assistant director on several YRF films and now Aditya feels he is ready for the showbiz
YRF has signed Mohit Suri to helm the movie. He is known for directing love stories like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani among others
Although Mohit Suri has mastered the art of directing romantic movies over the years, it is his maiden collaboration with Yashraj Films
Mohit wishes to introduce Ahaan as the quintessential romantic hero and Ahaan has already given multiple screen tests and auditions before signing on for the part
Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri have been working on the movie for the last few months and the team is now moving forward to take the film on floors soon
The Title of the movie and casting have been kept under wraps as of now
Before this untitled love story, Ahaan Panday was reported to be marking his Bollywood debut with a Superhero movie under the production of YRF, however, the project is now shelved
