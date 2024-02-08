Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

Ahaan Panday to debut with a YRF film

Chunky Panday's son Ahaan Panday is all set to mark his entry into the Hindi film industry

Ahaan Panday 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ahaan Panday will be debuting with a love story in Bollywood soon 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

Reports

It will be produced by Yashraj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

YRF Production 

Ahaan has been training for his acting debut with Aditya Chopra for a long time. He had also been assistant director on several YRF films and now Aditya feels he is ready for the showbiz 

Training

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

YRF has signed Mohit Suri to helm the movie. He is known for directing love stories like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani among others 

The Director 

Image: Mohit Suri's IG 

Although Mohit Suri has mastered the art of directing romantic movies over the years, it is his maiden collaboration with Yashraj Films 

Maiden Project 

Image: Udita Goswami's IG

Mohit wishes to introduce Ahaan as the quintessential romantic hero and Ahaan has already given multiple screen tests and auditions before signing on for the part

Fresh Romantic Hero 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

 Soon On Floors 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri have been working on the movie for the last few months and the team is now moving forward to take the film on floors soon 

The Title of the movie and casting have been kept under wraps as of now

Title & Casting 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

 Shelved Project 

Image: Ahaan Panday's IG 

Before this untitled love story, Ahaan Panday was reported to be marking his Bollywood debut with a Superhero movie under the production of YRF, however, the project is now shelved

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here