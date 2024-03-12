Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 12, 2024

Ahan Shetty locks Sanki with Pooja Hegde


Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty debuted with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap in 2021, and now the actor has locked his next release 

Ahan Shetty

Image: Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

Recently, the young actor announced his second outing on social media with a crazy title 

Image: Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

Announcement

Ahan Shetty's second film is officially titled Sanki 

Image: Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

The Title

Sanki will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production house, NGE Production 

NGE Production

Image: Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

Pooja Hegde has been signed to play the female lead in Sanki

Female Lead

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

As per reports, the movie is a musical romantic action drama. It will have approx. 7 songs in the movie

The Genre

Image: Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah are marking their acting debut with this film 

Directors

Image: Adnan Shaikh’s Instagram

Rajat Arora has penned the story. Although the plot of the story is kept under wraps 

Writer

Image: Rajat Arora’s Instagram

Sanki is announced to hit the big screen on Valentine's Day weekend, 2025 

Release Date

Image: Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

Connection with Jawan?

Image: IMDb

There have been speculations in the media that Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan was earlier titled Sanki 

