Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 12, 2024
Ahan Shetty locks Sanki with Pooja Hegde
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty debuted with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap in 2021, and now the actor has locked his next release
Ahan Shetty
Recently, the young actor announced his second outing on social media with a crazy title
Announcement
Ahan Shetty's second film is officially titled Sanki
The Title
Sanki will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production house, NGE Production
NGE Production
Pooja Hegde has been signed to play the female lead in Sanki
Female Lead
As per reports, the movie is a musical romantic action drama. It will have approx. 7 songs in the movie
The Genre
Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah are marking their acting debut with this film
Directors
Rajat Arora has penned the story. Although the plot of the story is kept under wraps
Writer
Sanki is announced to hit the big screen on Valentine's Day weekend, 2025
Release Date
Connection with Jawan?
There have been speculations in the media that Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan was earlier titled Sanki
