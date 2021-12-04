Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s chemistry
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 4, 2021
Ahan’s debut
Ahan Shetty recently marked his Bollywood debut in Tadap and is winning hearts already
(Source- Sheldon Santos)
Tara’s debut
Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the film, Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and captured the hearts of the public
(Source- Sheldon Santos)
Promotional shoots
Here, the duo went all voguish and looked stunning as they posed for a promotional photoshoot
(Source- Sheldon Santos)
Varanasi
The pair had been to Varanasi to seek blessings for their new release, Tadap
(Source- Mercy)
Ethnic attires
Ahan and Tara went to the ghats in Varanasi and attended the Ganga aarti. The two looked absolutely lovely
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Movie promotions
They looked absolutely chic as they made a public appearance during ongoing movie promotions
Credits: Pinkvilla
This picture is from Tara’s birthday celebration during the promotions. The duo was all smiles at the event
(Source- Pinkvilla)
All smiles
Tadap
The stars are capturing hearts with their latest film, Tadap, which was released on December 3
(Source-IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Neha Sharma's most stylish winter looks