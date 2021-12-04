Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s chemistry

DEC 4, 2021

Ahan’s debut

Ahan Shetty recently marked his Bollywood debut in Tadap and is winning hearts already

(Source- Sheldon Santos)

Tara’s debut

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the film, Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and captured the hearts of the public

(Source- Sheldon Santos)

Promotional shoots

Here, the duo went all voguish and looked stunning as they posed for a promotional photoshoot

(Source- Sheldon Santos)

Varanasi

The pair had been to Varanasi to seek blessings for their new release, Tadap

(Source- Mercy)

Ethnic attires

Ahan and Tara went to the ghats in Varanasi and attended the Ganga aarti. The two looked absolutely lovely

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Movie promotions

They looked absolutely chic as they made a public appearance during ongoing movie promotions

Credits: Pinkvilla

This picture is from Tara’s birthday celebration during the promotions. The duo was all smiles at the event

(Source- Pinkvilla)

All smiles

Tadap

The stars are capturing hearts with their latest film, Tadap, which was released on December 3

(Source-IMDb)

