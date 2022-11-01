Heading 3

Aishwarya Rai a stunner in white

Prerna Verma

Nov 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The beauty queen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a white anarkali which has heavy embroidery work and design.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Simplicity is the best policy

Aishwarya looks gorgeous even in simple attires and this white salwar kameez with a pinch of pink is proof.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Beautiful mother-daughter

 Aishwarya is a stunner in this pearl white outfit as she poses with her daughter Aaradhya.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Boss lady vibes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks professional wearing a white coloured blazer.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Disney princess gown

Aishwarya looks nothing less than a Disney princess in this white gown.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The trendy gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks splendid in this white gown.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Traditional wear at its best

Aishwarya looks lovely in a traditional white outfit with a golden border.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The feather gown

Aishwarya will make your jaws drop with her outfit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Stunning lehenga

Aishwarya is a beauty in this beautiful white lehenga.

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The trendsetter

Aishwarya often sets a new trend with her outfit and she did it yet again in this picture.

