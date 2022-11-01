Heading 3
Aishwarya Rai a stunner in white
Prerna Verma
Nov 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The beauty queen
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a white anarkali which has heavy embroidery work and design.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Simplicity is the best policy
Aishwarya looks gorgeous even in simple attires and this white salwar kameez with a pinch of pink is proof.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Beautiful mother-daughter
Aishwarya is a stunner in this pearl white outfit as she poses with her daughter Aaradhya.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Boss lady vibes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks professional wearing a white coloured blazer.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Disney princess gown
Aishwarya looks nothing less than a Disney princess in this white gown.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The trendy gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks splendid in this white gown.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Traditional wear at its best
Aishwarya looks lovely in a traditional white outfit with a golden border.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The feather gown
Aishwarya will make your jaws drop with her outfit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Stunning lehenga
Aishwarya is a beauty in this beautiful white lehenga.
Click Here
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The trendsetter
Aishwarya often sets a new trend with her outfit and she did it yet again in this picture.