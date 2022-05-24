ENTERTAINMENT

Sampriti Dutta

MAY 24, 2022

Heading 3

|

Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya’s airport fashion

Family Fun

Image source- Pinkvilla

If it wasn’t obvious, the mother-daughter duo often travels with Abhishek Bachchan. The stylish family is strict about following COVID-19 protocols

Fashionistas

Image source- Pinkvilla

Aishwarya and Aaradhya always put their best fashion foot forward, even when it comes to their airport looks. Here the two are wearing contrasting shades, yet they perfectly compliment each other

The duo always slays with their fits. While Aishwarya can be seen rocking a stunning overcoat here, Aaradhya looks adorable in her baby pink hoodie

Image source- Pinkvilla

Winter fashion

Aish and Aaradhya know how to blend comfort with style. After all, comfort is extremely necessary when it comes to airport fashion and the mom-daughter duo knows it the best

Comfort

Image source- Pinkvilla

Image source-Pinkvilla

Boss ladies

Aishwarya is a boss lady and her fashion speaks volumes about her personality. Well, seems like slowly and steadily, little Aaradhya is catching up to her mommy

Image source- Pinkvilla

Aaradhya loves to cling to her mommy and doesn’t shy away from smiling and posing for the shutterbugs

Cuddle partners

Image source- Pinkvilla

While Aishwarya often opts for dark colours such as black, Aaradhya is always seen donning colourful, bright clothes. The contrast always plays really well

Yin & Yang

Image source- Pinkvilla

Twinning

The duo just looks absolutely adorable here. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen wearing blue and looking insanely cute

Image source- Pinkvilla

The mom-daughter duo doesn’t leave an opportunity to explore their airport fashion. Here, while Aaradhya is seen looking pretty in a flower-patterned dress, Aishwarya looks smart in stripes

Patterns and stripes

Image source- Pinkvilla

Yes, we had to share another super sweet picture of the inseparable trio! When the Bachchan fam is spotted at the airport, you’d usually find them holding each other’s hands

Three musketeers

