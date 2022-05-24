ENTERTAINMENT
Sampriti Dutta
MAY 24, 2022
Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya’s airport fashion
Family Fun
Image source- Pinkvilla
If it wasn’t obvious, the mother-daughter duo often travels with Abhishek Bachchan. The stylish family is strict about following COVID-19 protocols
Fashionistas
Image source- Pinkvilla
Aishwarya and Aaradhya always put their best fashion foot forward, even when it comes to their airport looks. Here the two are wearing contrasting shades, yet they perfectly compliment each other
The duo always slays with their fits. While Aishwarya can be seen rocking a stunning overcoat here, Aaradhya looks adorable in her baby pink hoodie
Image source- Pinkvilla
Winter fashion
Aish and Aaradhya know how to blend comfort with style. After all, comfort is extremely necessary when it comes to airport fashion and the mom-daughter duo knows it the best
Comfort
Image source- Pinkvilla
Image source-Pinkvilla
Boss ladies
Aishwarya is a boss lady and her fashion speaks volumes about her personality. Well, seems like slowly and steadily, little Aaradhya is catching up to her mommy
Image source- Pinkvilla
Aaradhya loves to cling to her mommy and doesn’t shy away from smiling and posing for the shutterbugs
Cuddle partners
Image source- Pinkvilla
While Aishwarya often opts for dark colours such as black, Aaradhya is always seen donning colourful, bright clothes. The contrast always plays really well
Yin & Yang
Image source- Pinkvilla
Twinning
The duo just looks absolutely adorable here. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen wearing blue and looking insanely cute
Image source- Pinkvilla
The mom-daughter duo doesn’t leave an opportunity to explore their airport fashion. Here, while Aaradhya is seen looking pretty in a flower-patterned dress, Aishwarya looks smart in stripes
Patterns and stripes
Image source- Pinkvilla
Yes, we had to share another super sweet picture of the inseparable trio! When the Bachchan fam is spotted at the airport, you’d usually find them holding each other’s hands
Three musketeers
