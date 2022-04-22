Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s films
Ash-Abhi’s 8 movies
In their Bollywood career, power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have shared screen space in a total of 8 films as of now
Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
Abhishek and Aishwarya were paired together for the very first time in the 2000 film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. The Raj Kanwar directorial did not do well at the box office
In 2003, the couple featured in another film titled Kuch Naa Kaho, directed by Rohan Sippy. This too tanked at the box office; however, the songs became popular
Kuch Naa Kaho
Although Aishwarya did not have a lead role in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, she did share the screen with both Big B and Junior B in the popular number Kajra Re
Bunty Aur Babli
Umrao Jaan (2006) helmed by J.P. Dutta is the remake of the 1981 original of the same name. While Aishwarya stepped into Rekha’s shoes, Abhishek was seen in Farooq Shaikh’s role
Umrao Jaan
In YRF’s Dhoom 2, Aishwarya played a world-class thief, while Abhishek was seen as a cop. This was the first film of the couple to be a hit at the box office
Dhoom 2
Guru, helmed by Mani Ratnam saw Abhishek and Aishwarya in their career-best performances. Their chemistry was undeniable, and their performances were hailed by all
Guru
Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar Raj was the lovebirds’ first film together after they tied the knot. Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, the film was a modest hit at the box office
Sarkar Raj
Mani Ratnam’s Raavan was one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2010. Although it was shot at exotic locations with a big budget, the film failed at the box office
Raavan
In 2018, Aishwarya had confirmed that Junior B and she would feature in Gulab Jamun, which was being produced by Anurag Kashyap. However, it has been shelved
Gulab Jamun
