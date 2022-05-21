Entertainment

 Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 22, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best desi looks

|

Slaying in a saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya was a sight to behold in a beautiful black and white printed saree with a tasseled border. She had paired it with a black sleeveless blouse

Beauty in a suit

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked stunning in a cream coloured embroidered suit with a long kurta and golden border. Aishwarya completed her look with a matching dupatta

Aishwarya was spotted wearing a cream coloured suit with a long kurta and had prints of orange coloured bird. She completed her look with a net dupatta with a golden border

Image: Pinkvilla

Cream is her colour

She was seen winning hearts as she wore a white coloured embroidered suit which was paired with a matching embroidered dupatta

Winning hearts in white

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

All about grace

Aishwarya made heads turn as she wore a pink and yellow saree at the airport. She looked like the epitome of grace

Image: Pinkvilla

The blue-eyed beauty was seen wearing an olive green coloured long kurta which she had paired with a white palazzo. She had completed her look with silver jewellery

Comfort meets style

Image: Pinkvilla

She opted for a beautiful white coloured suit with golden embroidery. She paired it with a golden coloured net dupatta

Golden and white combination

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya looked beautiful as she wore a white and golden coloured saree in this pic. She was clicked with daughter Aaradhya who looked cute in her lehenga

Going ethnic with Aaradhya

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya dished out regal vibes in her white coloured Anarkali suit with heavy silver embroidery

Regal vibes in white

Image: Pinkvilla

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had won hearts with her simple fashion sense as she wore a nude coloured embroidered suit. She did look gorgeous

Simple yet beautiful

