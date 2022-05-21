Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 22, 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best desi looks
|
Slaying in a saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya was a sight to behold in a beautiful black and white printed saree with a tasseled border. She had paired it with a black sleeveless blouse
Beauty in a suit
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked stunning in a cream coloured embroidered suit with a long kurta and golden border. Aishwarya completed her look with a matching dupatta
Aishwarya was spotted wearing a cream coloured suit with a long kurta and had prints of orange coloured bird. She completed her look with a net dupatta with a golden border
Image: Pinkvilla
Cream is her colour
She was seen winning hearts as she wore a white coloured embroidered suit which was paired with a matching embroidered dupatta
Winning hearts in white
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
All about grace
Aishwarya made heads turn as she wore a pink and yellow saree at the airport. She looked like the epitome of grace
Image: Pinkvilla
The blue-eyed beauty was seen wearing an olive green coloured long kurta which she had paired with a white palazzo. She had completed her look with silver jewellery
Comfort meets style
Image: Pinkvilla
She opted for a beautiful white coloured suit with golden embroidery. She paired it with a golden coloured net dupatta
Golden and white combination
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya looked beautiful as she wore a white and golden coloured saree in this pic. She was clicked with daughter Aaradhya who looked cute in her lehenga
Going ethnic with Aaradhya
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya dished out regal vibes in her white coloured Anarkali suit with heavy silver embroidery
Regal vibes in white
Image: Pinkvilla
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had won hearts with her simple fashion sense as she wore a nude coloured embroidered suit. She did look gorgeous
Simple yet beautiful
