family pictures
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s JUNE 25, 2021
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets clicked with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan while celebrating her mother’s birthday
Aishwarya posted a delightful selfie with Abhishek and Aaradhya, and captioned the picture as, “Happy and love, always”
The Bachchan family ring in the New Year together as they enjoy themselves
Aishwarya and Aaradhya get clicked with Amitabh Bachchan while they twin in white outfits
Aishwarya, Abhishek, Jaya and Amitabh pose for the camera along with birthday girl, Aaradhya as she gets ready to cut the cake
The diva shares a picture with Abhishek and Aaradhya as they pose for the camera and captions it as “mine”
Aishwarya clicks an adorable selfie with her daughter Aaradhya
The star celebrated Rakshabandhan with her family as they were clicked in one frame
Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek’s selfie is one of their best photos
The mother and daughter get clicked with Aishwarya’s mom as they pose for the camera
For more updates on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, follow PINKVILLA