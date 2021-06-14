Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s success story June 14, 2021
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her career with modelling and then became Miss World 1994
Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie, Iruvar
The actor made her Bollywood debut in the same year with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
Aishwarya Rai rose to fame in 1998 with the commercially successful Tamil drama Jeans, which was considered as the “most expensive movie” to be made in India, at the time
In 1999 and 2000, the star was acknowledged with awards and accolades for her on-screen work in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas
In 2003, she became the first Indian actor to become a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival
In 2004, the celeb made her debut in Hollywood with Bride and Prejudice that was also dubbed in Hindi as Balle Balle: Amritsar to LA
Aishwarya has appeared in many Bollywood and several Hollywood movies, becoming a “global icon” and a worldwide recognised personality
On November 16, 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave birth to Aaradhya Bachchan and put her work on halt for several years
In 2015, Aishwarya made her comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s crime thriller movie, Jazbaa
