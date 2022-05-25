Entertainment

Prerna Verma

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 25, 2022

Heading 3

Aishwarya Rai’s stylish coats & jacket

|

Floral blue jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Aish slays in whatever she wears. Check out this floral blue jacket for your next airport visit

Plain black coat

Image: Pinkvilla

A plain black coat can never go wrong and this long coat that Aishwarya has worn for her airport visit makes her look classy

Look at Aish nailing her look in this long black coat with silver work. It is perfect for your next party

Image: Pinkvilla

Black party wear coat

Aishwarya looks voguish in this traditional work jacket with frill on the bottom

The Indo-Western coat

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya paired her western outfit with a simple lavender blazer which makes her fashion game on point

The classy lavender blazeR

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya wore this beige coloured geometric print coat and added oomph to her all-black attire

Geometric print coat

Image: Pinkvilla

Aish always makes heads turn with her airport looks and this brown coloured coat looks fab on her

Beauty in brown

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Look at Aishwarya raising temperatures in her stylish denim long coat with silver embellishments

Sassy denim coat

Image: pinkvilla

This long multicolour coat perfect to amp up your attire?

Multicolour long coat

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Yet again Aish donned in her black coat with embroidery work on the sleeves. Indeed she looks beautiful

Stunning Black coat

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Ranbir; Actors in biopics

Click Here