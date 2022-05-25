Entertainment
Prerna Verma
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 25, 2022
Heading 3
Aishwarya Rai’s stylish coats & jacket
|
Floral blue jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Aish slays in whatever she wears. Check out this floral blue jacket for your next airport visit
Plain black coat
Image: Pinkvilla
A plain black coat can never go wrong and this long coat that Aishwarya has worn for her airport visit makes her look classy
Look at Aish nailing her look in this long black coat with silver work. It is perfect for your next party
Image: Pinkvilla
Black party wear coat
Aishwarya looks voguish in this traditional work jacket with frill on the bottom
The Indo-Western coat
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya paired her western outfit with a simple lavender blazer which makes her fashion game on point
The classy lavender blazeR
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya wore this beige coloured geometric print coat and added oomph to her all-black attire
Geometric print coat
Image: Pinkvilla
Aish always makes heads turn with her airport looks and this brown coloured coat looks fab on her
Beauty in brown
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Look at Aishwarya raising temperatures in her stylish denim long coat with silver embellishments
Sassy denim coat
Image: pinkvilla
This long multicolour coat perfect to amp up your attire?
Multicolour long coat
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Yet again Aish donned in her black coat with embroidery work on the sleeves. Indeed she looks beautiful
Stunning Black coat
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Ranbir; Actors in biopics