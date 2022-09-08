Heading 3
Aishwarya Rai’s motivational quotes
Of the 100 people, you meet every day, at least ten are bound to dislike you. You live and learn; you can’t please everyone
On pleasing people
It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice
On being nice
No one is perfect, and everyone is different, but everyone is beautiful in their own way, and that’s what makes us special
On perfection
I have always said that haters are a drop in the ocean. There’s that much more love. Any kind of negativity, in any case, it just doesn’t stick, it drops off, & it doesn’t matter
On hatred & negativity
I have always been a person who is extremely comfortable in my skin. I have always just been myself in all these years on the public platform
On being herself
On commitment
I just take on what I can commit to completely at that point in time, and that way you'll be able to give your best
I am really OK with the way I look. It's fine. All this is transient. I mean, it's really, you know, it changes with time, and that's the external
On transience of beauty
Being a mother is a full-time job on its own. To be able to juggle more than one thing at a time takes a lot of planning and family support
On being a mom
Even if I end up being a housewife, I’ll give it my 100 per cent. I’ll be the best housewife in the whole wide world. That I promise
On giving her best
Right now, I'm following the Buddhist principle: Smile as abuse is hurled your way and this too shall pass
This too shall pass
