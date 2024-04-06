Heading 3
Ajay Devgn gearing up for 8 sequels
Known for his varied script choices, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for eight franchise films in the next two years. Check out the details!
Ajay Devgn
Image: IMDb
The actor is set to reprise his iconic character of Bajirao Singham in the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s Singham
Image: IMDb
Singham Again
Ajay Devgn is also shooting for Raid 2. It is slated for a release in Nov 2024
Image: IMDb
Raid 2
After wrapping up Singham Again and Raid 2 by May 2024, the actor will begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 in London in June 2024
De De Pyaar De 2
Image: IMDb
After a short schedule of De De Pyaar De 2 in London, Ajay Devgn will begin the filming of Son of Sardar 2. He will shoot both these comedy films simultaneously
Son Of Sardar 2
Image: IMDb
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also looking for another collaboration with Indra Kumar on the Dhamaal franchise. The fourth instalment is presently in the works
Dhamaal 4
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn is also planning Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty. Although, the timeline is yet to be decided
Golmaal 5
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam holds a special place among the audience. The third part is in the writing stage
Drishyam 3
Image: IMDb
After the super success of Shaitaan, the actor is considering turning it into a franchise. Although, an official announcement is awaited
Shaitaan 2
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Maidaan - a biographical sports drama set to release on Eid 2024
