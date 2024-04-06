Heading 3

Ajay Devgn gearing up for 8 sequels


Known for his varied script choices, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for eight franchise films in the next two years. Check out the details!

The actor is set to reprise his iconic character of Bajirao Singham in the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s Singham 

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn is also shooting for Raid 2. It is slated for a release in Nov 2024 

Raid 2

After wrapping up Singham Again and Raid 2 by May 2024, the actor will begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 in London in June 2024 

De De Pyaar De 2

After a short schedule of De De Pyaar De 2 in London, Ajay Devgn will begin the filming of Son of Sardar 2. He will shoot both these comedy films simultaneously 

Son Of Sardar 2

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also looking for another collaboration with Indra Kumar on the Dhamaal franchise. The fourth instalment is presently in the works 

Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn is also planning Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty. Although, the timeline is yet to be decided

Golmaal 5

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam holds a special place among the audience. The third part is in the writing stage 

Drishyam 3

After the super success of Shaitaan, the actor is considering turning it into a franchise. Although, an official announcement is awaited

Shaitaan 2

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Maidaan - a biographical sports drama set to release on Eid 2024

