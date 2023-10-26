Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

26 OCTOBER, 2023

Ajay Devgn heading for 7 franchise films

Ajay Devgn is among the busiest actors of Hindi Cinema, devoting a major chunk of his time to shooting for feature films throughout the year

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa. The mass action drama couldn’t able to impress the audience but the directorial skills of Ajay Devgn were appreciated

 Last Release

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

The actor has been a part of many franchises in his career. He is next gearing up for five franchise films. Take a look at the list:-

 Franchises

Image: IMDb 

The National award winning actor is presently shooting for Singham Again in Hyderabad. It is the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop film, Singham

Singham Again 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. It is all set to release in theaters on August 15th, 2024

Release Date

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

Luv Ranjan is working on the sequel of De De Pyar De. The romantic comedy will feature Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles

De De Pyaar De 2

Image: IMDb 

Further, the actor is all set to bring the sequel of 2018 Superhit film Raid. Rajkumar Gupta will direct it for Kumar Mangat Pathak and Bhushan Kumar. It is expected to go on the floors after DDPD 2 in 2024

Raid 2

Image: IMDb 

Ajay Devgn has also zeroed upon an idea for the sequel of Son Of Sardaar. It is expected to go on the floors in 2024

Son Of Sardaar 2

Image: IMDb 

Moreover, Ajay Devgn is also doing Dhamaal 4. The madcap comedy drama will feature him along with Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Indra Kumar is presently working on its scripts

 Dhamaal 4

Image: IMDb 

The actor also has Drishyam 3 in his pipeline. It will be shot simultaneously with the original Malayalam version script Locked

 Drishyam 3

Image: IMDb 

Last but not the least, Ajay Devgn had also announced Golmaal 5 in the covid year, however details about its shooting timelines are yet to be revealed but it can be Rohit Shetty's next after Singham Again 

Golmaal 5

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here