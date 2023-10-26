Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
26 OCTOBER, 2023
Ajay Devgn heading for 7 franchise films
Ajay Devgn is among the busiest actors of Hindi Cinema, devoting a major chunk of his time to shooting for feature films throughout the year
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa. The mass action drama couldn’t able to impress the audience but the directorial skills of Ajay Devgn were appreciated
Last Release
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The actor has been a part of many franchises in his career. He is next gearing up for five franchise films. Take a look at the list:-
Franchises
Image: IMDb
The National award winning actor is presently shooting for Singham Again in Hyderabad. It is the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop film, Singham
Singham Again
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. It is all set to release in theaters on August 15th, 2024
Release Date
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Luv Ranjan is working on the sequel of De De Pyar De. The romantic comedy will feature Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles
De De Pyaar De 2
Image: IMDb
Further, the actor is all set to bring the sequel of 2018 Superhit film Raid. Rajkumar Gupta will direct it for Kumar Mangat Pathak and Bhushan Kumar. It is expected to go on the floors after DDPD 2 in 2024
Raid 2
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn has also zeroed upon an idea for the sequel of Son Of Sardaar. It is expected to go on the floors in 2024
Son Of Sardaar 2
Image: IMDb
Moreover, Ajay Devgn is also doing Dhamaal 4. The madcap comedy drama will feature him along with Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Indra Kumar is presently working on its scripts
Dhamaal 4
Image: IMDb
The actor also has Drishyam 3 in his pipeline. It will be shot simultaneously with the original Malayalam version script Locked
Drishyam 3
Image: IMDb
Last but not the least, Ajay Devgn had also announced Golmaal 5 in the covid year, however details about its shooting timelines are yet to be revealed but it can be Rohit Shetty's next after Singham Again
Golmaal 5
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
