Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
june 3, 2024
Ajay Devgn & Tabu reunite for a love story
Ajay Devgn is among the busiest stars of Hindi cinema these days. The actor has multiple movies scheduled to release this year
Ajay Devgn
Ajay was last seen in Maidaan, which turned out to be a box-office failure
Last Release
However, the actor is set to return with his next epic love saga
Up Next?
Ajay Devgn's next release is titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
The Title
It is a romantic thriller set in the time period between 2000 to 2023
Romantic Thriller
Ajay Devgn is reuniting with Tabu for this romantic thriller. They will be seen paired opposite each other
Reunion With Tabu
Jimmy Shergill is the third Lead. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are also doing pivotal roles in the movie
The Third Lead
Known for thrillers like Baby, Special 26, Special Ops, and others, Neeraj Pandey has directed the epic romantic thriller
The Director
Recently, the makers have released the teaser of the movie. Ajay Devgn can be heard citing Shayari exuding his ‘Dilwale’ days vibes
The Teaser
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to release in theaters on July 5th, 2024
Release Date
