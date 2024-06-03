Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 3, 2024

Ajay Devgn & Tabu reunite for a love story

Ajay Devgn is among the busiest stars of Hindi cinema these days. The actor has multiple movies scheduled to release this year

Ajay Devgn 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Ajay was last seen in Maidaan, which turned out to be a box-office failure 

Last Release

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

However, the actor is set to return with his next epic love saga

Up Next? 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Ajay Devgn's next release is titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha 

 The Title 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

It is a romantic thriller set in the time period between 2000 to 2023 

 Romantic Thriller 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Ajay Devgn is reuniting with Tabu for this romantic thriller. They will be seen paired opposite each other 

Reunion With Tabu

Video: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Jimmy Shergill is the third Lead. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are also doing pivotal roles in the movie

 The Third Lead 

Image: Jimmy Shergill's Instagram 

Known for thrillers like Baby, Special 26, Special Ops, and others, Neeraj Pandey has directed the epic romantic thriller 

The Director 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Recently, the makers have released the teaser of the movie. Ajay Devgn can be heard citing Shayari exuding his ‘Dilwale’ days vibes 

 The Teaser 

Video: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to release in theaters on July 5th, 2024 

Release Date

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here