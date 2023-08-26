Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 26, 2023

Ajay Devgn's exciting lineup

Known for his versatility in acting, Ajay Devgn is one such actor from the 90s clan who has a great sense of filmmaking. He has a very strong lineup of movies. Let's check it out

Ajay Devgn 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Ajay Devgn's latest release was an action thriller film, Bholaa. The Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi wasn't able to attract the audiences to the theaters as it was expected to do

 Latest Release

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Up next, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Maidaan - a sports drama based on a true story of a football coach

Maidaan

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

A romantic thriller drama, Ajay Devgn is collaborating with Neeraj Pandey for the first time. The film also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Moreover, The Tanhaji actor is doing an extended cameo role in Abhishek Kapoor's next action adventure. The film will mark the debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

 Abhishek Kapoor's Next

Video: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

The actor is reuniting with Drishyam makers Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak for a supernatural flick. It is reported to be the Hindi remake of the Gujarati film, Vash

 Supernatural Thriller Film

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Popularly known as Singham, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are set to reunite on the third installment of the cop universe film. Singham 3, officially titled Singham Again is scheduled to hit the screens on Independence Day 2024

 Singham Again

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Post Singham Again, Mass Maharaja will bring the most anticipated third part of Drishyam. The film is currently at the writing stage and is reported to go on floors simultaneously with the original Malayalam film 

Drishyam 3

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Moreover, the actor will collaborate with Rohit Shetty once again for the fifth installment of their comedy caper, Golmaal. The film has already been announced and is currently in the nascent stages

Golmaal 5

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Ajay Devgn is also committed to bring the sequel of his 2018 superhit film, Raid. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial thriller drama is currently in pre-production and is reported to go on floors in 2024

 Raid 2

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Pinkvilla

information source

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here