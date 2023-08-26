Known for his versatility in acting, Ajay Devgn is one such actor from the 90s clan who has a great sense of filmmaking. He has a very strong lineup of movies. Let's check it out
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Ajay Devgn's latest release was an action thriller film, Bholaa. The Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi wasn't able to attract the audiences to the theaters as it was expected to do
Latest Release
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Up next, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Maidaan - a sports drama based on a true story of a football coach
Maidaan
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
A romantic thriller drama, Ajay Devgn is collaborating with Neeraj Pandey for the first time. The film also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Moreover, The Tanhaji actor is doing an extended cameo role in Abhishek Kapoor's next action adventure. The film will mark the debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Abhishek Kapoor's Next
Video: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The actor is reuniting with Drishyam makers Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak for a supernatural flick. It is reported to be the Hindi remake of the Gujarati film, Vash
Supernatural Thriller Film
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Popularly known as Singham, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are set to reunite on the third installment of the cop universe film. Singham 3, officially titled Singham Again is scheduled to hit the screens on Independence Day 2024
Singham Again
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Post Singham Again, Mass Maharaja will bring the most anticipated third part of Drishyam. The film is currently at the writing stage and is reported to go on floors simultaneously with the original Malayalam film
Drishyam 3
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Moreover, the actor will collaborate with Rohit Shetty once again for the fifth installment of their comedy caper, Golmaal. The film has already been announced and is currently in the nascent stages
Golmaal 5
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Ajay Devgn is also committed to bring the sequel of his 2018 superhit film, Raid. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial thriller drama is currently in pre-production and is reported to go on floors in 2024