January 30, 2024
Ajay Devgn’s slate of releases in 2024
Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is popular for his script choices and technical brilliance
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
He was last seen in Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Kaithi. However, it wasn't able to succeed at the box office
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Last Movie
However, the actor is gearing up for five to six releases this year. Check out his exciting slate of releases
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Upcoming
It is a supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in the lead roles. Arriving in cinemas on March 8
Shaitaan
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The long-delayed real-life-based sports-drama, Maidaan is finally releasing on Eid 2024. The exact date is yet to be announced
Maidaan
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Ajay Devgn teams up with Neeraj Pandey for a romantic thriller which is titled based on his famous dialogue from the 1994 movie Dilwale. It is slated to release on April 26 as of now
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The actor will then return at the box office with the third installment of the Singham franchise. The cop universe movie is set to release on Aug 15
Singham Again
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
As per the official announcement, Singham Again is clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the box office on Independence Day
A Massive Clash
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Post the release of Singham 3, Ajay Devgn will be back with Raid 2 on November 15 at the box office. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles
Raid 2
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Abhishek Kapoor’s Next
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Abhishek Kapoor's action-adventure starring Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani is reportedly releasing this year. Ajay Devgn is making a cameo in the film
