apr 29, 2022

Ajay, Rakul promote Runway 34 in style

Suit & bling

Image: Pinkvilla

Ahead of its release, Ajay Devgn and Rakul rigorously promoted Runway 34. Doing so, they donned stylish attires. Here, Ajay has suited up while Rakul opted for bling

Rakul proves that we don’t need to store our lehengas for that one special function. The actress rocks her beige lehenga in style, while Ajay wears a grey suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Beige Lehenga

Ajay amps up his casual look with a pink bandanna. On the other hand, Rakul is seen wearing a floral co-ord set with a coat and a pair of shorts

Floral co-ords & bandannas

On this day, Rakul opted for a bright pink bodycon dress which she paired with matching heels. Ajay, kept it effortlessly stylish in a striped shirt and blue denim pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Bright pinks & stripes

In black & white

Image: Pinkvilla

Here, the actors’ style perfectly complement each other. Ajay wore a black shirt with denim pants. Rakul exuded boss-lady vibes in a black & white pantsuit with a pink bralette

Image: Pinkvilla

Another day of Runway 34 promotions. Rakul is seen donning a plain white co-ord set with a high-waisted skirt. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, rocked black & blue shirt and trousers

Picture-perfect

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looks resplendent as she opts to wear a green gown with a slit on the side. Her hair is styled in loose curls and her makeup looks absolutely flawless

Green slit gown

Image: Pinkvilla

Here, Ajay Devgn dishes out major summer fashion goals in whites and yellow. He dons a white round-neck tee and matching trousers and tops it off with a yellow shirt

Summer-ready

Image: Pinkvilla

In blue mini skirt

Rakul looks absolutely adorable in a white tee-shirt styled with a bright blue mini skirt. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail. She wrapped up her OOTD with a pair of grey heels

Image: Pinkvilla

Dapper eyewear

While Ajay’s outfit in a light green tee-shirt and denim pants is quite plain and soothing, his stylish eyewear steals the spotlight

