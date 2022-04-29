Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
apr 29, 2022
Heading 3
Ajay, Rakul promote Runway 34 in style
Suit & bling
Image: Pinkvilla
Ahead of its release, Ajay Devgn and Rakul rigorously promoted Runway 34. Doing so, they donned stylish attires. Here, Ajay has suited up while Rakul opted for bling
Rakul proves that we don’t need to store our lehengas for that one special function. The actress rocks her beige lehenga in style, while Ajay wears a grey suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Beige Lehenga
Ajay amps up his casual look with a pink bandanna. On the other hand, Rakul is seen wearing a floral co-ord set with a coat and a pair of shorts
Floral co-ords & bandannas
Anushka Sharma Instagram
On this day, Rakul opted for a bright pink bodycon dress which she paired with matching heels. Ajay, kept it effortlessly stylish in a striped shirt and blue denim pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright pinks & stripes
In black & white
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, the actors’ style perfectly complement each other. Ajay wore a black shirt with denim pants. Rakul exuded boss-lady vibes in a black & white pantsuit with a pink bralette
Image: Pinkvilla
Another day of Runway 34 promotions. Rakul is seen donning a plain white co-ord set with a high-waisted skirt. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, rocked black & blue shirt and trousers
Picture-perfect
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress looks resplendent as she opts to wear a green gown with a slit on the side. Her hair is styled in loose curls and her makeup looks absolutely flawless
Green slit gown
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, Ajay Devgn dishes out major summer fashion goals in whites and yellow. He dons a white round-neck tee and matching trousers and tops it off with a yellow shirt
Summer-ready
Image: Pinkvilla
In blue mini skirt
Rakul looks absolutely adorable in a white tee-shirt styled with a bright blue mini skirt. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail. She wrapped up her OOTD with a pair of grey heels
Image: Pinkvilla
Dapper eyewear
While Ajay’s outfit in a light green tee-shirt and denim pants is quite plain and soothing, his stylish eyewear steals the spotlight
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 films to look forward to