PRACHI MALHOTRA

JAN 08, 2023

Ajith Kumar does not play by the rules

Ajith Kumar has been ruling the hearts of fans for many years now. However, the actor is known to play by his own rules. Let us take a look at some of his unconventional choices

Not playing by the rules

It might be difficult to imagine someone not using a cell phone in today's time. It is even more hard to believe that some as successful as Ajith Kumar do not use a mobile

No cell phone

During the recent interaction, Trisha was asked under what name had she saved Ajith Kumar’s contact number. Replying to this, the actress revealed that he does not use a mobile phone

Trisha spills the beans

The diva further informed that if someone wishes to talk to Ajith Kumar, they need to talk with his assistant first

The chain of command

Staying away from social media 

Despite staying away from the internet, the actor manages to pop up on our feeds as candid pictures, and videos of him keep doing rounds on social media

Staying connected

Ajith Kumar is also one of the few stars who do not promote their movies. He believed in letting his work speak for itself

No to promotions!

He does not attend any of the promotional events for his movies. The same is the case for his upcoming drama, Thunivu

Letting the work speaks for itself

Whenever the star gets a breather from his busy work schedule, he loves to go on bike tours

Extensive bike tours

Just recently, Ajith Kumar went on a similar tour after completing the shoot for H Vinoth's Thunivu

Mapping the globe

