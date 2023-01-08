JAN 08, 2023
Ajith Kumar does not play by the rules
Image : Ajith Instagram
Ajith Kumar has been ruling the hearts of fans for many years now. However, the actor is known to play by his own rules. Let us take a look at some of his unconventional choices
Not playing by the rules
Image : Ajith Instagram
It might be difficult to imagine someone not using a cell phone in today's time. It is even more hard to believe that some as successful as Ajith Kumar do not use a mobile
No cell phone
Image : Ajith Instagram
During the recent interaction, Trisha was asked under what name had she saved Ajith Kumar’s contact number. Replying to this, the actress revealed that he does not use a mobile phone
Trisha spills the beans
Image : Ajith Instagram
The diva further informed that if someone wishes to talk to Ajith Kumar, they need to talk with his assistant first
The chain of command
Image : Ajith Instagram
Staying away from social media
Despite staying away from the internet, the actor manages to pop up on our feeds as candid pictures, and videos of him keep doing rounds on social media
Image : Ajith Instagram
Staying connected
Image : Ajith Instagram
Ajith Kumar is also one of the few stars who do not promote their movies. He believed in letting his work speak for itself
No to promotions!
He does not attend any of the promotional events for his movies. The same is the case for his upcoming drama, Thunivu
Letting the work speaks for itself
Image : Ajith Instagram
Whenever the star gets a breather from his busy work schedule, he loves to go on bike tours
Image : Ajith Instagram
Extensive bike tours
Just recently, Ajith Kumar went on a similar tour after completing the shoot for H Vinoth's Thunivu
Image : Ajith Instagram
Mapping the globe
