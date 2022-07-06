Heading 3
Ajith Kumar: Road trip diaries
Image: Twitter
Apart from movies, Ajith Kumar loves bikes and is a professional racer too. His every pic goes viral
Image: Twitter
Ajith Kumar also met a world-renowned female biker named Maral Yazarloo & posed for pics with a super bike. The two shared their experiences and discussed their future trips
Image: Twitter
Ajith Kumar looked dapper and took the internet by storm as he twinned and posed along with his super bike from a road trip in North east
Image: Twitter
This picture of the Valimai actor with his expensive BMW bike from a Europe road trip has gone viral on the internet
Image: Twitter
The photo, which surfaced on social media showed Ajith all clad in his racing uniform with a helmet as he sat on a sports bike BMW R 1200GS, which approx costs 25 Lakhs
Image: Twitter
This pic is from Ajith Kumar's Russia bike trip. A pic of him as he relaxed and had water in a deserted place went viral on social media
Image: Twitter
Whenever Ajith goes on the road, he meets many fans, whom he graciously greets, takes pics, and signs autographs for him
Image: Twitter
Ajith Kumar also explored the Indian region on his bike. From Taj Mahal to Sikkim, the actor visited every famous place and posed for pics in his biker's outfit
Ajith looked cool as he posed for a pic with his bike on his road trip to Chennai. He travelled a total of 4500 KM on this trip
Image: Twitter
