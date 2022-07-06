Heading 3

Ajith Kumar: Road trip diaries

Priyanka Goud

JULY 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Twitter

Apart from movies, Ajith Kumar loves bikes and is a professional racer too. His every pic goes viral

Image: Twitter

Ajith Kumar also met a world-renowned female biker named Maral Yazarloo & posed for pics with a super bike. The two shared their experiences and discussed their future trips

Image: Twitter

Ajith Kumar looked dapper and took the internet by storm as he twinned and posed along with his super bike from a road trip in North east

Image: Twitter

This picture of the Valimai actor with his expensive BMW bike from a Europe road trip has gone viral on the internet

Image: Twitter

The photo, which surfaced on social media showed Ajith all clad in his racing uniform with a helmet as he sat on a sports bike BMW R 1200GS, which approx costs 25 Lakhs

Image: Twitter

This pic is from Ajith Kumar's Russia bike trip. A pic of him as he relaxed and had water in a deserted place went viral on social media

Image: Twitter

Whenever Ajith goes on the road, he meets many fans, whom he graciously greets, takes pics, and signs autographs for him

Image: Twitter

Ajith Kumar also explored the Indian region on his bike. From Taj Mahal to Sikkim, the actor visited every famous place and posed for pics in his biker's outfit

Ajith looked cool as he posed for a pic with his bike on his road trip to Chennai. He travelled a total of 4500 KM on this trip

Image: Twitter

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vijay Deverakonda’s plush abode

Click Here

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Suriya to Karthi Sibling duos of South

Click Here