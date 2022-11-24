Heading 3

Ajith Kumar-Shalini: The perfect couple

Priyanka Goud

Nov 24, 2022

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most popular and loveable couples in the South film industry. Although are they are not on social media, their pics often take up space on the internet and go viral

Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shooting of "Amarkalam" in 1999 and got married in 2000. The adorable couple of the Tamil film industry is blessed with two kids, Anoshka and Aadvik

Clad in formal look with his signature grey hair and long beard look and pink saree, Ajith Kumar and Shalini flaunt their brighest smiles at a party

Ajith poses for a happy pic with his wife Shalini as he celebrates her birthday. They give major couple goals

A rare and golden pic of the couple. Ajith hugs and kisses his ladylove Shalini and it's not a daily thing to get a sneak peek of their romance tales

Ajith Kumar, Shalini and daughter Anuoshka raise a toast along with friends as they pose for a pic at the dinner table

Ajith looks dapper in all black as he posed with his wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and other friends as they enjoyed a fun night

Ajith Kumar, Shalini and kids Anoushka, Aadvik make a happy family as they posed for a frame worthy. A special pic from his son’s birthday celebrations

Ajith holds his wife Shalini as they both smile for the camera. The Viswasam actor chose a yellow shirt, while Shalini looked resplendent in a black dress

