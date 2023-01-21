JAN 21, 2023
Ajith-Shalini love saga
Image: Shalini Instagram
Ajith Kumar and his better half Shalini are a true inspiration for all those who believe in true love
A match made in heaven
Image: Shalini Instagram
Their inspiring tale of turning from coworkers to life partners is truly something out of a movie
An epic love saga
Image: Shalini Instagram
Not many know that Shalini initially said no to the movie Amarkalam because of her 12th board exams. Nevertheless, filmmaker Saran waited to cast both Ajith and Shalini in the film, and hence he delayed the shoot
By the hand of fate
Image: Shalini Instagram
The grapevine has it that during Amarkalam shoot, Ajith accidentally injured Shalini’s wrist with a knife. The Thunivu actor took care of her after the incident
Meet cute
After that, these two ended up falling for each other. Although, they decided to keep their relationship away from the glare of the media
Image: Shalini Instagram
A hush-hush affair
Image: Shalini Instagram
If the reports are to be believed, the couple even refrained from meeting on the sets as Shalini's parents accompanied her there
An old school romance
After staying in a relationship for a considerable time, the two decided to take the plunge in 2000
Tying the knot
Image: Twitter
In 2008, the duo embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Anoushka
Image: Shalini Instagram
Parenthood
Later in 2015, the couple once again became parents to a baby boy, Aadvik
Image: Shalini Instagram
The family increases by one
To date, Ajith and Shalini are shelling couple goals and keep on treating fans with their appearances together
Image: Shalini Instagram
Happily ever after
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.