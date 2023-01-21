Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 21, 2023

Ajith-Shalini love saga

Image: Shalini Instagram

Ajith Kumar and his better half Shalini are a true inspiration for all those who believe in true love

A match made in heaven 

Image: Shalini Instagram

Their inspiring tale of turning from coworkers to life partners is truly something out of a movie

An epic love saga

Image: Shalini Instagram

Not many know that Shalini initially said no to the movie Amarkalam because of her 12th board exams. Nevertheless, filmmaker Saran waited to cast both Ajith and Shalini in the film, and hence he delayed the shoot

By the hand of fate

Image: Shalini Instagram

The grapevine has it that during Amarkalam shoot, Ajith accidentally injured Shalini’s wrist with a knife. The Thunivu actor took care of her after the incident

Meet cute

After that, these two ended up falling for each other. Although, they decided to keep their relationship away from the glare of the media

Image: Shalini Instagram

A hush-hush affair

Image: Shalini Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, the couple even refrained from meeting on the sets as Shalini's parents accompanied her there

An old school romance

After staying in a relationship for a considerable time, the two decided to take the plunge in 2000

Tying the knot

Image: Twitter

In 2008, the duo embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Anoushka

Image: Shalini Instagram

Parenthood

Later in 2015, the couple once again became parents to a baby boy, Aadvik

Image: Shalini Instagram

The family increases by one

To date, Ajith and Shalini are shelling couple goals and keep on treating fans with their appearances together

Image: Shalini Instagram

Happily ever after

