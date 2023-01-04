Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 04, 2023

Ajith-Vijay: Highest-paid South heroes

Image: Rajinikanth Instagram

The most expensive star in the South is none other than Superstar Rajinikanth, who earns around Rs 100 crore, according to a leading daily

Rajinikanth

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Mollywood heartthrob Mohanlal charges a whooping amount of Rs 64 crore for every film

Mohanlal

Image: Twitter

According to the report in TOI, Valimai star Ajith Kumar takes home Rs 105 crore for a movie

Ajith Kumar

Image: Thalapathy Vijay Instagram

As per the reports in Times Of India, Thalapathy Vijay gets paid Rs 20 crore for his every silver screen appearance

Thalapathy Vijay

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Vikram star Kamal Haasan earns Rs 25 crore per film, according to the TOI report

Kamal Haasan

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the South, Atrangi Re actor Dhanush charges Rs 32 crore for every film

Dhanush

KGF star Yash is one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood. He takes home Rs 20 crore per movie

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

RRR star Jr NTR charges a whooping sum of 45 crores for his every film

Jr NTR

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Enjoying the best phases of his career, Acharya actor Ram Charan gets paid a heavy amount of Rs 45 crore

Ram Charan

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Charging the same as Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, superstar Mahesh Babu is also given Rs 45 crore for every appearance on the big screen

Mahesh Babu

