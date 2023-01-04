JAN 04, 2023
Ajith-Vijay: Highest-paid South heroes
The most expensive star in the South is none other than Superstar Rajinikanth, who earns around Rs 100 crore, according to a leading daily
Mollywood heartthrob Mohanlal charges a whooping amount of Rs 64 crore for every film
According to the report in TOI, Valimai star Ajith Kumar takes home Rs 105 crore for a movie
As per the reports in Times Of India, Thalapathy Vijay gets paid Rs 20 crore for his every silver screen appearance
Vikram star Kamal Haasan earns Rs 25 crore per film, according to the TOI report
Considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the South, Atrangi Re actor Dhanush charges Rs 32 crore for every film
KGF star Yash is one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood. He takes home Rs 20 crore per movie
RRR star Jr NTR charges a whooping sum of 45 crores for his every film
Enjoying the best phases of his career, Acharya actor Ram Charan gets paid a heavy amount of Rs 45 crore
Charging the same as Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, superstar Mahesh Babu is also given Rs 45 crore for every appearance on the big screen
