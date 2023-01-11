JAN 11, 2023
Ajith VS Vijay: 13 Box office clashes
Ajith’s action entertainer Thunivu and Vijay’s family entertainer Varisu clashed at the box office during Pongal this year. On this note, take a look all the other times the two stalwarts clashed at the ticker counters.
The first time Ajith and Vijay came up against each other was back in 1996 when their movies Vaanmathi and Coimbatore Mappillai reached the theaters on the same day.
Vaanmathi VS Coimbatore Mappillai
Ajith and Vijay once again got the same release date in 1996 with their dramasKalloori Vaasal and Poove Unakkaga.
Kalloori Vaasal VS Poove Unakkaga
Back in 1996, Vijay starrer Nesam was termed a huge blockbuster, whereas Ajith’s Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen did not do as well at the box office.
Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen VS Nesam
While Ajith’s Rettai Jadai Vayasu did not perform well at the ticket counters, Vijay’s Kadhalukku Mariyadhai was a box office tsunami.
Rettai Jadai Vayasu VS Kadhalukku Mariyadhai
Ajith and Vijay once again faced each other at the ticket counters with their films Unnai Thedi, and Thulladha Manamum Thullum.
Unnai Thedi VS Thulladha Manamum Thullum
Released on the same day, Vijay’s Kushi was a commercial hit while Ajith’s Unnai Kodu Ennai turned out to be a flop.
Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven VS Kushi
Ajith starrer Dheena and Vijay’s Friends clashed at the box office during Pongal 2001 and turned out to be a huge success.
Dheena VS Friends
In 2002, Ajith and Vijay once again locked horns with their movies Villain and Bagavathi. The two ventures performed well at the box office.
Villain VS Bagavathi
Ajith-led Anjaneya and Vijay starrer Thirumalai hit the ticket counters on 24th October 2003. Both the projects did average business at the ticket counters.
Anjaneya VS Thirumalai
Back during Pongal 2006, Ajith fronted Paramasivan and Vijay's Aathi released together in the cinema halls. However, Aathi performed better at the box office compared to Paramasivan.
Paramasivan VS Aathi
