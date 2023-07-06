Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 06, 2023

Akanksha Puri’s BB OTT 2 journey 

The Swayamwar-Mika Di Vohti winner entered the BB OTT 2 house to win hearts once again and to show her personality 

The Beginning 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

The diva had been considered one of the strongest contestants on the show but her journey came to an end too soon 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

TeekhiPuri 

The fashionista entered the house 2 days late and was sent to jail 

Late entry 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

The artist described the hard time she had in jail without electricity and minimal meals

Jail Time 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

 No bed 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

Akanksha wasn’t provided with a bed or even a mattress. She slept on the floor until her eviction

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

Controversial Kiss 

The contestant was slammed for her kiss with Jad Hadid. But she said that she would have kissed any other contestant to win the task for her team

Puri opened up that she considered Hadid her good friend and was okay with the task but the latter made the kiss personal and made comments 

Bond with Jad Hadid 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

The actress was called fake for being too poised and proper, and expressing her emotions the way she did 

Name Tags

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

Humiliation 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

The talented star felt that she did not get the opportunity to have a proper interaction with Salman Khan during the showtime. She was sidelined and felt insulted by her eviction 

Though Akanksha Puri’s journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house was very short, she has no regrets about it 

No Regrets 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

