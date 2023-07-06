Heading 3
July 06, 2023
Akanksha Puri’s BB OTT 2 journey
The Swayamwar-Mika Di Vohti winner entered the BB OTT 2 house to win hearts once again and to show her personality
The Beginning
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
The diva had been considered one of the strongest contestants on the show but her journey came to an end too soon
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
TeekhiPuri
The fashionista entered the house 2 days late and was sent to jail
Late entry
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
The artist described the hard time she had in jail without electricity and minimal meals
Jail Time
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
No bed
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
Akanksha wasn’t provided with a bed or even a mattress. She slept on the floor until her eviction
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
Controversial Kiss
The contestant was slammed for her kiss with Jad Hadid. But she said that she would have kissed any other contestant to win the task for her team
Puri opened up that she considered Hadid her good friend and was okay with the task but the latter made the kiss personal and made comments
Bond with Jad Hadid
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
The actress was called fake for being too poised and proper, and expressing her emotions the way she did
Name Tags
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
Humiliation
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
The talented star felt that she did not get the opportunity to have a proper interaction with Salman Khan during the showtime. She was sidelined and felt insulted by her eviction
Though Akanksha Puri’s journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house was very short, she has no regrets about it
No Regrets
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
