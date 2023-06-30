Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

entertainment

JUne 30, 2023

Akanksha Puri’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 looks

Akanksha Puri was first cast as goddess parvati in 2017 in the Hindi television series Vighnaharta Ganesha

TV screen debut

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Akanksha Puri has worked in films like Tihar, Praise the lord and Amrajyam II: Son of Alexander

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Movies she’s worked on

The Bigg Boss contestant can be seen in a wide range of styles while scrolling through her instagram feed

Akanksha Puri’s fashion looks

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

The actress is wearing a blue sleeveless dress with some bold eye makeup and open hair

Blue dress

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Gorgeous Lehenga

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

The actress is wearing a Lehenga with a green blouse and beige skirt with floral designs. The look is completed with some bold accessories like bangles, statement earrings and a bag

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Floral summery look

Akanksha is wearing a floral yellow top paired with off white skorts. The look is topped with some natural makeup, accessories and sunglasses

The actress is wearing black athleisure clothing from head to toe with her whole hair dutch braided. The outfit is completed with some bold lipstick and sunglasses

Athletic look

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Akanksha is dressed in some wide legged jeans, a white tee, a yellow puffer jacket and some sneakers. The look is finished off with some sunglasses and minimal accessories

Winter ready

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Ethnic look

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

The actress is wearing a white saree with yellow prints, accompanied with a bright red blouse. To elevate the look the actress is wearing bangles and completed the look with some natural makeup

Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram

Akanksha is wearing an orange off shoulder top with some ruffle details paired with denim shorts and a pair of beige heels. To finish off the look, the outfit is paired with sunglasses and accessories

Summer ready

