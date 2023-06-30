Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
JUne 30, 2023
Akanksha Puri’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 looks
Akanksha Puri was first cast as goddess parvati in 2017 in the Hindi television series Vighnaharta Ganesha
TV screen debut
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Akanksha Puri has worked in films like Tihar, Praise the lord and Amrajyam II: Son of Alexander
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Movies she’s worked on
The Bigg Boss contestant can be seen in a wide range of styles while scrolling through her instagram feed
Akanksha Puri’s fashion looks
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
The actress is wearing a blue sleeveless dress with some bold eye makeup and open hair
Blue dress
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Gorgeous Lehenga
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
The actress is wearing a Lehenga with a green blouse and beige skirt with floral designs. The look is completed with some bold accessories like bangles, statement earrings and a bag
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Floral summery look
Akanksha is wearing a floral yellow top paired with off white skorts. The look is topped with some natural makeup, accessories and sunglasses
The actress is wearing black athleisure clothing from head to toe with her whole hair dutch braided. The outfit is completed with some bold lipstick and sunglasses
Athletic look
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Akanksha is dressed in some wide legged jeans, a white tee, a yellow puffer jacket and some sneakers. The look is finished off with some sunglasses and minimal accessories
Winter ready
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Ethnic look
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
The actress is wearing a white saree with yellow prints, accompanied with a bright red blouse. To elevate the look the actress is wearing bangles and completed the look with some natural makeup
Image: Akanksha Puri's instagram
Akanksha is wearing an orange off shoulder top with some ruffle details paired with denim shorts and a pair of beige heels. To finish off the look, the outfit is paired with sunglasses and accessories
Summer ready
