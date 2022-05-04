Entertainment

priyanka Goud

MAY 04, 2022

Akhil Akkineni in beast mode

Handsome hunk

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil Akkineni has undergone a major transformation from chocolate boy to a beefed-up handsome hunk and has become an inspiration to many

Akhil Akkineni is winning hearts with his impressive physique transformation for his spy thriller, Agent

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Physical transformation

Akhil Akkineni's before and after physical transformation photos will leave you in awe and also serves as major fitness goals

Fitness motivation

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The actor shared a new glimpse of his bulked-up body as he dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting his biceps

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Selfie on point

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil flaunted his chilled bareback and biceps as he lifts heavyweights. Clad in a white tank top, joggers and long tresses, Akhil looked pumped up and handsome in his new avatar

Intense workout

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The young actor was challenged by the director to go through a body transformation and left everyone in awe

Physical challenge

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil looks no less than a beast performing an intense workout in his long hair

No pain no gain

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil’s Sunday face in a bright smile as he workouts prove that once you start progressing on your body then there is no going back

Sunday fitness

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil is a true vision in this pic with his man bun, bulked up the body as he posed amid the breathtaking sunset view

Vision

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Dulquer Salmaan in uber-cool looks

Click Here