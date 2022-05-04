Entertainment
priyanka Goud
MAY 04, 2022
Akhil Akkineni in beast mode
Handsome hunk
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil Akkineni has undergone a major transformation from chocolate boy to a beefed-up handsome hunk and has become an inspiration to many
Akhil Akkineni is winning hearts with his impressive physique transformation for his spy thriller, Agent
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Physical transformation
Akhil Akkineni's before and after physical transformation photos will leave you in awe and also serves as major fitness goals
Fitness motivation
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The actor shared a new glimpse of his bulked-up body as he dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting his biceps
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Selfie on point
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil flaunted his chilled bareback and biceps as he lifts heavyweights. Clad in a white tank top, joggers and long tresses, Akhil looked pumped up and handsome in his new avatar
Intense workout
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The young actor was challenged by the director to go through a body transformation and left everyone in awe
Physical challenge
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil looks no less than a beast performing an intense workout in his long hair
No pain no gain
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil’s Sunday face in a bright smile as he workouts prove that once you start progressing on your body then there is no going back
Sunday fitness
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil is a true vision in this pic with his man bun, bulked up the body as he posed amid the breathtaking sunset view
Vision
