Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 10, 2023

Akhil Akkineni flaunting his six-pack

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni has worked really hard to make his place as one of the fittest actors in the South. Here are some of his blazing picks flaunting his six-packs

Flaunting six-packs 

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The Agent actor wished all a Happy New Year with a couple of stunning stills showcasing his chiseled body

Going beyond imagination

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The Telugu heartthrob will make your heart skip a beat in this shirtless photograph

Thunderstorm

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Take a look at the pic of Akhil Akkineni raising the temperature in another shirtless pic as he  poses on the hood of the car

B E L I E V E

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The Most Eligible Bachelor gives all the actors a run for their money in this denim of denim look, showing off his toned abs

Daredevil

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Here is another picture of the hunk giving all a sneak peek into his picture-perfect physique

Let your fire burn 

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The Mr Majnu star goes shirtless again, showing off his six-packs as he chills by the poolside

Living in the moment!

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil Akkineni poses for a selfie at the gym with his trainer after a rigorous workout session

The motivating friend!

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

The star clicks a mirror selfie in the gym, flaunting his six-pack abs after an intense workout session

Mirror selfie on point

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Akhil Akkineni shares a glimpse of his impressive fitness journey, and the result is simply outstanding

One day at a time

