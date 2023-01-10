JAN 10, 2023
Akhil Akkineni flaunting his six-pack
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni has worked really hard to make his place as one of the fittest actors in the South. Here are some of his blazing picks flaunting his six-packs
Flaunting six-packs
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The Agent actor wished all a Happy New Year with a couple of stunning stills showcasing his chiseled body
Going beyond imagination
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The Telugu heartthrob will make your heart skip a beat in this shirtless photograph
Thunderstorm
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Take a look at the pic of Akhil Akkineni raising the temperature in another shirtless pic as he poses on the hood of the car
B E L I E V E
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The Most Eligible Bachelor gives all the actors a run for their money in this denim of denim look, showing off his toned abs
Daredevil
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Here is another picture of the hunk giving all a sneak peek into his picture-perfect physique
Let your fire burn
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The Mr Majnu star goes shirtless again, showing off his six-packs as he chills by the poolside
Living in the moment!
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil Akkineni poses for a selfie at the gym with his trainer after a rigorous workout session
The motivating friend!
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
The star clicks a mirror selfie in the gym, flaunting his six-pack abs after an intense workout session
Mirror selfie on point
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Akhil Akkineni shares a glimpse of his impressive fitness journey, and the result is simply outstanding
One day at a time
