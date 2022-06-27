Heading 3
Akira-Sitara: Star kids of South
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Sitara Instagram
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is already on Instagram with a verified account has always left us mesmerized with cute-looking photos & dance reels
Image: Studio Pica Boo
Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is already following in her father's footsteps in fashion, looks and acting. The 4 years old munchkin is set to make her acting debut too
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush and Aishwarya's sons Yatra and Linga are all grown up and being as cool as their father
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Likes father, like daughter! Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam is one of the adorable star kids in the South and is setting standards with her cute looks
Image: Lakshmi Manchu Instagram
Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya Nirvana is an all-rounder. She is not only known for looking cute in fashionable outfits but is equally into singing and dancing
Image: Mahesh babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam just like his dad, not just in looks but in personality, like calmness, shyness, and love for his family
Image: Twitter
Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya is multitalented like a father, full of passion and zeal. He performs action just like a proper south actor, punching, kicking and defending, Surya has got it all
Image: Jason Sanjay Instagram
Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has been grabbing a lot of attention. Be it for his photos from the graduation ceremony to partying videos with his friends, Jason Sanjay is quite in the limelight
Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan makes sure to catch the attention with his crazy love for action films, foot-tapping dance steps and cooking skills. This little kid knows how to entertain, just like his dad
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Akira Nandan is the spitting image of his father Pawan Kalyan. He also dons great looks, good physique, height, singing, and marital arts and is a very low-key star kid just like his dad
Image: Renu Desai Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Keerthy Suresh in regal looks