Akira-Sitara: Star kids of South

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Sitara Instagram

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is already on Instagram with a verified account has always left us mesmerized with cute-looking photos & dance reels

Image: Studio Pica Boo

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is already following in her father's footsteps in fashion, looks and acting. The 4 years old munchkin is set to make her acting debut too

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush and Aishwarya's sons Yatra and Linga are all grown up and being as cool as their father

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Likes father, like daughter! Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam is one of the adorable star kids in the South and is setting standards with her cute looks

Image: Lakshmi Manchu Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya Nirvana is an all-rounder. She is not only known for looking cute in fashionable outfits but is equally into singing and dancing

Image: Mahesh babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam just like his dad, not just in looks but in personality, like calmness, shyness, and love for his family

Image: Twitter

Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya is multitalented like a father, full of passion and zeal. He performs action just like a proper south actor, punching, kicking and defending, Surya has got it all

Image: Jason Sanjay Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has been grabbing a lot of attention. Be it for his photos from the graduation ceremony to partying videos with his friends, Jason Sanjay is quite in the limelight

Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan makes sure to catch the attention with his crazy love for action films, foot-tapping dance steps and cooking skills. This little kid knows how to entertain, just like his dad

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Akira Nandan is the spitting image of his father Pawan Kalyan. He also dons great looks, good physique, height, singing, and marital arts and is a very low-key star kid just like his dad

Image: Renu Desai Instagram

