Akshay-Allu: Actors who own private jets

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 21, 2023

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra frequently travels in her private jet from LA to India and often around the world to fulfil her professional commitments

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Along with his lavish bungalow ‘Jalsa’, Big B also owns a private jet

Amitabh Bachchan

Image : Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Ajay Devgn

Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Ajay owns a Hawker 800, a six seater luxury private jet. He uses it to accomplish his personal as well as work commitments

The handsome hunk uses his private jet for family vacation and work purposes

Hrithik Roshan

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar being one of the most paid actors owns a private jet. He often posts pictures with his co-actors for travelling during film promotions

Akshay Kumar

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is the first singer to buy a private jet. He revealed the big news via Twitter and fans showered congratulatory wishes on him

Diljit Dosanjh

Image : Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter

The actor bought the jet in 2010 and is often seen travelling with his family in their private jet

Saif Ali Khan

Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

The Mr. India actor uses his jet to travel around the world. He often travels with his friends and family

Anil Kapoor

Image : Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu being one of the well known Telugu superstar is the most paid actor who owns a private jet and lives a luxurious life 

Mahesh Babu

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram 

The Pushpa actor owns a private jet and often travels for vacations with his family

Allu Arjun

Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram

