The global icon, Priyanka Chopra frequently travels in her private jet from LA to India and often around the world to fulfil her professional commitments
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Along with his lavish bungalow ‘Jalsa’, Big B also owns a private jet
Amitabh Bachchan
Image : Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram
Ajay Devgn
Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Ajay owns a Hawker 800, a six seater luxury private jet. He uses it to accomplish his personal as well as work commitments
The handsome hunk uses his private jet for family vacation and work purposes
Hrithik Roshan
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar being one of the most paid actors owns a private jet. He often posts pictures with his co-actors for travelling during film promotions
Akshay Kumar
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh is the first singer to buy a private jet. He revealed the big news via Twitter and fans showered congratulatory wishes on him
Diljit Dosanjh
Image : Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter
The actor bought the jet in 2010 and is often seen travelling with his family in their private jet
Saif Ali Khan
Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
The Mr. India actor uses his jet to travel around the world. He often travels with his friends and family
Anil Kapoor
Image : Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Mahesh Babu being one of the well known Telugu superstar is the most paid actor who owns a private jet and lives a luxurious life
Mahesh Babu
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The Pushpa actor owns a private jet and often travels for vacations with his family
Allu Arjun
Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram