Akshay Kumar and his female leads

Akshay has worked with Katrina in several popular movies like Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Sooryavanshi, etc

Katrina Kaif

Manushi Chhillar will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithiviraj

Manushi Chhillar

Akshay and Deepika had romanced each other in Housefull which also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta in key roles

Deepika Padukone

Kiara and Akshay shared the screen in Laxmii and their chemistry was well appreciated

Kiara Advani

Priyanka made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in the 2003 release Andaaz. They later romanced each other in Aitraaz and Waqt: The Race Against Time

Priyanka Chopra

Akshay and Ileana won a million hearts with their chemistry in the 2016 release Rustom

Ileana D’Cruz

Kriti Sanon has worked with Akshay twice- first in Housefull 4 and then Bachchhan Paandey

Kriti Sanon

Mouni shared the screen with Akshay for the first time in the 2018 release Gold which was directed by Reema Kagti

Mouni Roy

Akshay had worked with Kareena in movies like Aitraaz, Tashan, Talaash, Dosti: Friends Forever, Kambakkht Ishq, and Good Newwz. She also did a cameo in Gabbar Is Back

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anushka and Akshay shared the screen in the 2011 release Patiala House

Anushka Sharma

