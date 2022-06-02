Heading 3
Akshay Kumar and his female leads
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay has worked with Katrina in several popular movies like Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Sooryavanshi, etc
Katrina Kaif
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithiviraj
Manushi Chhillar
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay and Deepika had romanced each other in Housefull which also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Lara Dutta in key roles
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara and Akshay shared the screen in Laxmii and their chemistry was well appreciated
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
Priyanka made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in the 2003 release Andaaz. They later romanced each other in Aitraaz and Waqt: The Race Against Time
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay and Ileana won a million hearts with their chemistry in the 2016 release Rustom
Ileana D’Cruz
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon has worked with Akshay twice- first in Housefull 4 and then Bachchhan Paandey
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Mouni shared the screen with Akshay for the first time in the 2018 release Gold which was directed by Reema Kagti
Mouni Roy
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay had worked with Kareena in movies like Aitraaz, Tashan, Talaash, Dosti: Friends Forever, Kambakkht Ishq, and Good Newwz. She also did a cameo in Gabbar Is Back
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka and Akshay shared the screen in the 2011 release Patiala House
Anushka Sharma
