Akshay Kumar reunites with Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar is one such rare actor who is often trolled for over-working. The actor has a lineup of a dozen films which are ready to release in the next two years
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Back in 2018, Akshay Kumar got his massive intro in Rohit Shetty's cop universe by embarking on a short role in Ranveer Singh's Simmba that eventually led to his standalone cop film, Sooryavanshi in 2021
Cop Universe
Image: IMDb
Rohit Shetty is continuing his movie-verse with the third installment of Singham. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about an exciting development
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Singham Again
Reportedly, Akshay Kumar is once again teaming up with Rohit Shetty for a standalone action-thriller
A Standalone Project
Image: IMDb
Shetty's Production
Image: IMDb
The untitled action thriller will be bankrolled by Shetty but he will not serve as the director. It will be the first of many upcoming Rohit Shetty production ventures
The Director
Image: Mohit Suri's Instagram
According to the reports, Mohit Suri is directing the project. And, it will be his maiden collaboration with both Akshay Kumar and Producer Rohit Shetty
Ensemble Star Cast
Image: IMDb
The makers are planning to present Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar. An ensemble star cast will be onboarded soon for the film
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also doing an important cameo in Rohit Shetty's biggest cop drama, Singham Again
Cameo
Image: IMDb
The third installment of Singham is officially scheduled to hit the theaters on Independence Day 2024. It is clashing with Pushpa 2 at the box office
Singham 3 VS Pushpa 2
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2 which turned out to be a successful venture. Up next, he is heading for the release of Mission Raniganj on October 5th, 2023