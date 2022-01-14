Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 14, 2022
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films
Prithviraj
The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial will star Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles
Image:IMDb
The film was supposed to hit theatres on January 21st, but the release date has been postponed owing to the third wave of COVID-19
Image: IMDb
Ram Setu
The shooting schedule for Abhishek Sharma's film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jaqueline Fernandez, is nearing its end
Image: IMDb
The film is scheduled to release on October 24, 2022, on Diwali
Image: IMDb
Selfie
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have begun shooting for the Bollywood version of the Malayalam film "Driving License," renamed as "Selfiee"
Image- Akshay Kumar Instagram
Following the wrap of Selfiee, The Khiladi of Bollywood will start shooting for the flick ‘‘The End’’
The End
Image- Akshay Kumar Instagram
After wrapping "The End," Akshay will start shooting for the saga Gorkha, which is a historical piece with a lot of action
Gorkha
Image: IMDb
The actor is scheduled to begin shooting alongside Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's film, which is set for a festive release in 2023
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image- Akshay Kumar Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Remarkable choreographies of Farah Khan