Jan 14, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial will star Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles

Image:IMDb

The film was supposed to hit theatres on January 21st, but the release date has been postponed owing to the third wave of COVID-19

Image: IMDb

Ram Setu

The shooting schedule for Abhishek Sharma's film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jaqueline Fernandez, is nearing its end

Image: IMDb

The film is scheduled to release on October 24, 2022, on Diwali

Image: IMDb

Selfie

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have begun shooting for the Bollywood version of the Malayalam film "Driving License," renamed as "Selfiee"

Image- Akshay Kumar Instagram

Following the wrap of Selfiee, The Khiladi of Bollywood will start shooting for the flick ‘‘The End’’

The End

Image- Akshay Kumar Instagram

After wrapping "The End," Akshay will start shooting for the saga Gorkha, which is a historical piece with a lot of action

Gorkha

Image: IMDb

The actor is scheduled to begin shooting alongside Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's film, which is set for a festive release in 2023

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Image- Akshay Kumar Instagram

