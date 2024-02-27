Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s stylish entry

The movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is creating buzz among fans, after its teaser release and energetic promotions in Lucknow

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Buzz

image source- akshaykumar

image source- akshaykumar

Stylish entry in Lucknow

Akshay posted a photo with a funny message inviting fans to meet them in Lucknow

image source- akshaykumar

Akshay’s Post

In this movie, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play the role of brave soldiers protecting India 

 Movie plot

image source- akshaykumar

Along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy

Star-studded cast

image source- akshaykumar

The title track of the movie is out and was sung by Vishal Mishra, and Anirudh Ravichander and written by Irshad Kamil

First song track

image source- akshaykumar

The action-packed movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar 

Director

image source- akshaykumar

Backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films, this movie is all set to break the records 

Backed by 

image source- akshaykumar

The teaser has everyone feeling excited about the movie, promoting a full action-packed performance

Hit teaser

image source- akshaykumar

Release date

image source- akshaykumar

The announcement of the film was made on 8 February 2022 and will be released in theaters on Eid 2024

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here