Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s stylish entry
The movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is creating buzz among fans, after its teaser release and energetic promotions in Lucknow
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Buzz
Stylish entry in Lucknow
Akshay posted a photo with a funny message inviting fans to meet them in Lucknow
Akshay’s Post
In this movie, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play the role of brave soldiers protecting India
Movie plot
Along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy
Star-studded cast
The title track of the movie is out and was sung by Vishal Mishra, and Anirudh Ravichander and written by Irshad Kamil
First song track
The action-packed movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
Director
Backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films, this movie is all set to break the records
Backed by
The teaser has everyone feeling excited about the movie, promoting a full action-packed performance
Hit teaser
Release date
The announcement of the film was made on 8 February 2022 and will be released in theaters on Eid 2024
