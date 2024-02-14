Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 14, 2024

Akshay Kumar VS John Abraham clash alert 

When two big movies release on the same day, it is termed as a clash at the box office 

A Clash 

The Desi Boyz of Bollywood have clashed with each other multiples times and once again they are ready to set fire at the box office 

Akki & John 

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira is officially announced to release on July 12 

Sarfira 

While on the same day, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa is already scheduled 

Vedaa

After Gold VS Satyameva Jayate in 2018 and Mission Mangal VS Batla House in 2019, it's time for Sarfira VS Vedaa in 2024 

Sarfira VS Vedaa 

Sarfira is the official Hindi remake of Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. It is directed by the original film director Sudha Kongara 

About Sarfira 

While Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are playing the lead, Paresh Rawal is reprising his rope of negative shade from the original film. Moreover, Suriya is doing a cameo in the movie 

Sarfira Star Cast 

About Vedaa 

Vedaa is rumored to be a remake of Tamil film, Vedalam. It is an action-thriller, directed by Nikkhil Advani 

Vedaa boasts a stellar cast of John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh playing the lead. While Tamannah Bhatia and Abhishek Bannerjee are in pivotal roles 

 Vedaa Star Cast 

Work Front 

Akshay Kumar's immediate next release is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff while John Abraham is working on Tehran 

