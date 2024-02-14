Heading 3
Akshay Kumar VS John Abraham clash alert
When two big movies release on the same day, it is termed as a clash at the box office
The Desi Boyz of Bollywood have clashed with each other multiples times and once again they are ready to set fire at the box office
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira is officially announced to release on July 12
While on the same day, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa is already scheduled
After Gold VS Satyameva Jayate in 2018 and Mission Mangal VS Batla House in 2019, it's time for Sarfira VS Vedaa in 2024
Sarfira is the official Hindi remake of Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. It is directed by the original film director Sudha Kongara
While Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are playing the lead, Paresh Rawal is reprising his rope of negative shade from the original film. Moreover, Suriya is doing a cameo in the movie
Vedaa is rumored to be a remake of Tamil film, Vedalam. It is an action-thriller, directed by Nikkhil Advani
Vedaa boasts a stellar cast of John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh playing the lead. While Tamannah Bhatia and Abhishek Bannerjee are in pivotal roles
Akshay Kumar's immediate next release is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff while John Abraham is working on Tehran
