Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 26, 2023
Akshay Kumar's 16 films in 100 Cr club
Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest Bollywood actors right now. The actor is ruling the 100 crores club with his 16 films. Take a look by the year of their release
Akshay Kumar
Image: IMDb
Housefull 2 was the first film of Akshay Kumar that led his entry in 100 crores club followed Rowdy Rathore in the year 2012
2012
Image: IMDb
After multiple lackluster projects, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty turned out to be a Hit film and entered 100 crores club
Image: IMDb
2014
In 2016, the actor saw his fate changing to gold as his three releases find their way into the 100 crore club- Airlift, Housefull 3, and Rustom
2016
Image: IMDb
2017
Image: IMDb
Further, Akki continues his golden run with Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha marching towards 100 crores club
2018
Image: IMDb
In 2018, Khiladi Kumar's sports-drama titled Gold and sci-fi big-budget film, 2.0 breached 100 crores club with ease
2019
Image: IMDb
However, it was 2019 when Akshay Kumar saw his biggest box office pull with his four movies clocking more than 100 crores at the box office- Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz
Sooryavanshi was the first big event film post-pandemic that hit the theaters and destroyed the box office with a terrific collection of 195 crores
2021
Image: IMDb
Recently released film, OMG 2 marked the comeback of Akshay Kumar in 100 crores club after a streak of flops
2023
Image: IMDb
Other than Akshay Kumar, it is Salman Khan who holds the impeccable record of Sixteen 100 crore movies with comparatively less number of releases
Salman Khan
Image: IMDb
