Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 26, 2023

Akshay Kumar's 16 films in 100 Cr club

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest Bollywood actors right now. The actor is ruling the 100 crores club with his 16 films. Take a look by the year of their release

Akshay Kumar

Image: IMDb 

Housefull 2 was the first film of Akshay Kumar that led his entry in 100 crores club followed Rowdy Rathore in the year 2012

2012

Image: IMDb 

After multiple lackluster projects, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty turned out to be a Hit film and entered 100 crores club

Image: IMDb 

2014

In 2016, the actor saw his fate changing to gold as his three releases find their way into the 100 crore club- Airlift, Housefull 3, and Rustom

2016

Image: IMDb 

2017

Image: IMDb 

Further, Akki continues his golden run with  Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha marching towards 100 crores club

2018

Image: IMDb 

In 2018, Khiladi Kumar's sports-drama titled Gold and sci-fi big-budget film, 2.0 breached 100 crores club with ease

2019

Image: IMDb 

However, it was 2019 when Akshay Kumar saw his biggest box office pull with his four movies clocking more than 100 crores at the box office- Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz

Sooryavanshi was the first big event film post-pandemic that hit the theaters and destroyed the box office with a terrific collection of 195 crores

2021

Image: IMDb 

Recently released film, OMG 2 marked the comeback of Akshay Kumar in 100 crores club after a streak of flops

2023

Image: IMDb 

Other than Akshay Kumar, it is Salman Khan who holds the impeccable record of Sixteen 100 crore movies with comparatively less number of releases

Salman Khan

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here