Akshay Kumar is a popular Bollywood star. The actor has been ruling the industry for 3 decades and he is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now. Here are 9 films that turned out as franchises in his filmography
Akshay Kumar
Akki is known as Khiladi Kumar as his first breakthrough film was 1992 released actioner, Khiladi. The actor lead a total of 8 movies with Khiladi titles afterwards. Moreover, he also launched a TV reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khiladi
Housefull is one of the most successful comedy film franchises that featured Akshay Kumar in the title role. The franchise has over 4 parts altogether and it's 5th installment has already been announced
Housefull
Hera Pheri is termed as a cult comedy film franchise of Indian cinema. After the success of first two parts, the makers are planning the third installment very soon
Hera Pheri
Welcome is another popular comedy film in Akshay Kumar's career. Although, the second part, Welcome Back didn't feature Akki but the makers have on boarded an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar for Welcome 3
Welcome
Another action-comedy flick, Awara Paagal Deewana won audience love over the years. And now, the film is renewed for its second installment and will be turned into a franchise
Awara Pagal Deewana
Although, the first part of Jolly LLB didn't star Akshay Kumar, the actor replaced Arshad Warsi in the second installment. Moreover, the makers are planning to onboard both Akshay and Arshad for Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB
The 2012 released film OMG featured Akshay Kumar as Shri Krishna. Once again, the actor played the messenger of Lord Shiva in its second installment. Now, it will be interesting to see which God he would play in OMG 3
OMG
Akshay Kumar's cop film, Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film is reportedly getting a sequel in the future
Sooryavanshi
This is one such Akshay Kumar starrer film where the franchise is taken forward by a young star, Kartik Aaryan. The Gen-Z actor is bringing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali 2024