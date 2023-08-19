Active for the last 30 years, Akshay Kumar is one such actor who is known for his discipline and multiple releases in a year
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar was going through a rough phase. His last 6-7 releases could impress the fans
Low Phase
Akshay Kumar's recent film is OMG 2. Fortunately, the film is getting much love from the audience and it has grabbed a good box office collection of more than 72 crores in 7 days of release
Recent Film
The actor has more than a half-dozen films to release. The list differs from comedy flicks to action event films to serious courtroom dramas- Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, C. Shankaran Nair Biopic, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hera Pheri 3, and others
Upcoming Films
Post OMG 2, The actor is heading for the release of a rescue mission film, The Great Indian Rescue. Starring Parineeti Chopra as the female lead, the film is releasing on October 5, 2023
Immediate Next
Khiladi Kumar is now planning something big for his event films. Akshay is in no mood to compromise this time. The actor has locked three major festivals in 2024 for his biggies
Big Plan
Akshay Kumar booked Eid, Diwali, and Christmas of 2024 for the release of his three event films - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, and Welcome 3 respectively. This is termed a Masterstroke for the actor
Three Major Festivals
On Eid 2024, since no Salman Khan starrer is ready to release, Akshay Kumar decided to take the call and pick the festive release date for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
No Salman On Eid 2024
Reportedly, Salman Khan is targeting a Christmas 2024 release for his upcoming action flick with Karan Johar. This might end up at a clash on box office between Salman Khan's actioner and Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3
Clash On Christmas 2024
It has been 4-5 years since Akshay Kumar announced making his digital debut with Amazon Prime's show, The End. However, there has been no development ever since