Heading 3
Akshay Kumar's precious photos with kids
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
The actor shares a beautiful bond with his darling daughter Nitara and we cannot keep our eyes off this collage
Daddy’s little girl
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay shared this collage on Father’s Day featuring his father, Aarav and Nitara
My father, my hero
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay loves to celebrate festivals with his kids and we love how they played with colours on Holi
So cute
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Khiladi Kumar spent some precious moments with Nitara and their pet
To the moon and back
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Best father-daughter duo
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay shared this throwback photo when his son Aarav turned 18 and it is all things fun
Daddy’s big boy
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
We love Akshay takes time off his busy schedule just to spend time with his kids
Oh my heart
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
We are stunned with the similarities shared by Akshay and Aarav in this photo
Like father, like son
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
This picture-perfect photo featuring Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav is worth framing
Sweet family
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
This photo of Akshay having fun with little Nitara is too cute to handle
Too cute to handle
