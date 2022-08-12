Heading 3

Akshay Kumar's precious photos with kids

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

The actor shares a beautiful bond with his darling daughter Nitara and we cannot keep our eyes off this collage

Daddy’s little girl

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay shared this collage on Father’s Day featuring his father, Aarav and Nitara

My father, my hero

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay loves to celebrate festivals with his kids and we love how they played with colours on Holi

So cute

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Khiladi Kumar spent some precious moments with Nitara and their pet

To the moon and back

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Best father-daughter duo

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay shared this throwback photo when his son Aarav turned 18 and it is all things fun

Daddy’s big boy

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

We love Akshay takes time off his busy schedule just to spend time with his kids

Oh my heart

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

We are stunned with the similarities shared by Akshay and Aarav in this photo

Like father, like son

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

This picture-perfect photo featuring Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav is worth framing

Sweet family

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

This photo of Akshay having fun with little Nitara is too cute to handle

Too cute to handle

